A viral TikTok from a self-described Trump supporter has reignited anger across conservative online communities after he directly confronted Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump over the still-undelivered Trump Mobile T1 phone. 'Hey, Trump supporter here. This goes out to Don Jr. and Eric. Where the f---'s my phone?' the man said in the video, adding that he had ordered four devices for himself and his family and had received no meaningful updates. The clip has become a lightning rod for broader frustration among Trump's base — frustration that extends well beyond a single smartphone.

The outburst is part of a growing pattern. Across TikTok, X, and MAGA forums, supporters are voicing anger not just over the phone, but over two other promises that have similarly failed to materialise: tariff dividend cheques that Trump floated for low- and middle-income Americans, and a hospital ship he vowed to send to Greenland. Taken together, the three unfulfilled pledges are fuelling a rare and public reckoning within a base that has long given the president wide latitude.

A Phone That Does Not Exist

The Trump Mobile T1 was announced in June 2025 at Trump Tower by Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, marketed as a patriotic, gold-coloured Android alternative to Apple and Samsung at $499 (£370), with a 'Made in the USA' promise front and centre. Around (https://www.phonearena.com/news/ftc-asked-to-investigate-delayed-trump-t1-phone_id177380) buyers paid a $100 (£74) deposit to pre-order one, collectively handing the venture roughly $59 million (£43.7m). As of May 2026, not a single confirmed customer has received a device.

Promised delivery windows slipped from late summer 2025 to November, then December, then the first quarter of 2026. By April 2026, Trump Mobile quietly removed all shipping estimates from its website. A revised terms of service published that same month stated explicitly that paying a deposit does not constitute a completed purchase and does not create a binding legal contract. NBC News, which placed its own deposit in August 2025 to track the story, reported that support representatives provided conflicting timelines across multiple calls, at one point blaming the federal government shutdown, a justification analysts described as difficult to reconcile with private-sector smartphone production.

The 'Made in the USA' language had already vanished from the Trump Mobile website within days of the June 2025 launch, replaced with phrases such as 'designed with American values.' By February 2026, company executives confirmed to reporters that the T1 would not be manufactured in the United States, with only final assembly of roughly ten components planned for Miami while bulk production would happen overseas.

Cheques That Never Came

The frustration over the phone sits alongside simmering anger over Trump's repeated promise of $2,000 (£1,481) tariff dividend cheques for low- and middle-income Americans. Trump has raised the idea publicly on multiple occasions, suggesting the money would arrive ahead of the midterm elections. However, senior figures within his own party have pushed back sharply.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune signalled a preference for directing tariff revenue towards reducing the national debt, while Senator Rand Paul called the plan a 'crazy idea.' The Tax Foundation estimated the proposal could cost between $279 billion (£206.6bn) and nearly $607 billion (£449.6bn), depending on how it was structured, significantly more than current tariff revenue would cover. The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling on 20 February 2026, striking down Trump's IEEPA tariffs, further complicated the picture, with the court leaving all refund questions to lower courts and making clear that any duties repaid would flow to importers of record, not to consumers who absorbed higher prices at the till.

A Ship That Was Already Docked

The third broken promise drew perhaps the most bewildered reaction internationally. In February 2026, Trump posted on Truth Social that he would send 'a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there,' adding 'It's on the way!!!' There was one immediate problem: both of the United States Navy's hospital ships, the USNS Mercy and the USNS Comfort, were docked at an Alabama shipyard undergoing scheduled maintenance at the time of the announcement.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen responded bluntly. 'It's a no thank you from here,' Nielsen said, noting that Greenland operates a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens. 'But talk to us instead of just making more or less random outbursts on social media,' he added. Denmark and Greenland have both maintained that the island's sovereignty is non-negotiable throughout Trump's repeated efforts to acquire the territory.

The convergence of these three unfulfilled promises, a phone that remains unbuilt, cheques that Congress has not approved, and a ship that could not sail, reflects a wider tension between the Trump administration's rhetorical ambition and the practical limits of delivery. For a base that has largely defended the president against outside criticism, vocal public frustration of this kind, directed squarely at the Trump family, marks a notable shift in tone.