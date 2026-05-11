Donald Trump's long-trailed 'Trump Mobile T1' phone still has no confirmed release date, nine months after its planned August 2025 launch, leaving hundreds of thousands of supporters in the US who paid deposits asking when, or if, the device will arrive.

The Trump Mobile T1 was pitched by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as a kind of MAGA-approved alternative to mainstream smartphones, wrapped in Trump branding and marketed heavily to the president's base. Supporters were invited to put down a $100 deposit to pre-order the T1, which was promoted as a premium handset built around 'American values' and, crucially, first advertised as being manufactured in the United States. It was supposed to land in August 2025. Instead, there is now no release date at all on the Trump Mobile website.

Delays Spark Backlash From Trump Base

The news came after months of growing frustration among Trump loyalists online, some of whom had publicly boasted about pre-ordering multiple 'gold' Trump phones. According to Apple Insider, the Trump Mobile site itself acknowledges that placing a pre-order for the T1 'does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase.' That disclaimer has taken on a very different tone now that August has come and gone with nothing to show for it.

One self-identified Trump supporter, posting a now-viral TikTok video, aimed his anger directly at the president's sons. 'Hey, Trump supporter here,' he began, before demanding of Donald Jr. and Eric: 'Where the f–k's my phone? I ordered three, no four gold Trump phones in the summer.' It is the sort of public complaint Trumpworld is not used to hearing from its own crowd.

The scale of the money involved is, at least on the surface, eye-catching. Apple Insider reported that almost 600,000 people have paid the $100 deposit for the Trump Mobile T1 phone. One X user, who posts under the handle 'MAGA Cult Slayer,' put the total more bluntly: '600,000 people got the Trump phone. Scratch that. 600,000 people ordered the Trump phone, put $100 deposit down on it, and never got it. So where's the $60 million Donnie?' The $60 million figure is a simple multiplication of deposits, not an officially confirmed total, and there has been no independent verification of how many orders actually exist.

600,000 people got the Trump phone. Scratch that. 600,000 people ordered the Trump phone, put $100 deposit down on it, and never got it. So where’s the $60 million Donnie? — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) April 29, 2026

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and there has been no detailed public explanation from Trump Mobile about the revised timetable, production issues or the status of customer deposits. Nothing is confirmed yet about the fate of the T1 or the underlying finances.

Made-in-America Promise Quietly Softens

The Trump Mobile T1 story is not only about delays. The branding and promises around how and where the phone would be made have also shifted in a way that has not gone unnoticed.

Initially, Trump Mobile's public pitch leaned heavily on a nationalistic selling point. On the company's website, 'MADE IN AMERICA' was displayed prominently. Donald Trump Jr. reinforced that message in an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson last year, insisting: 'You can build these phones in the United States. Eventually, all the phones can be built in the United States of America. We have to bring manufacturing back here.'

Within days, that explicit pledge disappeared from the site. In its place came a looser formulation that the phone was 'brought to life right here in the USA' with 'American hands.' The marketing language has since softened further. The T1 is now described as being 'designed with American values in mind,' 'shaped by American innovation,' and backed by 'American teams helping guide design and quality.' Each of those lines sounds patriotic, yet none states outright where the phone is physically manufactured.

That shift may sound like legal fine‑tuning, but for a brand that trades almost entirely on the symbolism of American manufacturing and Trump's 'America First' rhetoric, the change of wording is telling. At the very least, it undercuts the clarity of the initial promise and leaves supporters guessing what, exactly, they have paid to reserve.

Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have framed the whole venture as a response to what they describe as a stale mobile market. Trump Jr., 47, argued last year that there was 'lacklustre performance ... in the mobile industry, and so with Trump Mobile, we're going to be introducing a higher package of products.' Prices for the T1 start at $47.45 per month, a pointed reference to their father's status as the 47th president.

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What Trump Mobile has not done is provide a firm shipping date, a production timeline or a transparent plan for what happens if the T1 never leaves the drawing board. The pre‑order terms already state that a deposit 'does not guarantee' a device will ever be made available, and there is no public indication that deposits have been refunded en masse.

For now, the Trump Mobile T1 sits in a kind of political‑commercial limbo, wedged between the fervour of Trump's most loyal followers and the hard reality that a branded smartphone still has to be built, shipped and supported. Until the company offers clear answers, those $100 deposits remain a test of trust as much as a down payment on a handset.