The digital currency sector is the newest battleground for one of America's most prominent political families. A new digital asset has emerged to directly challenge the recent financial ventures of the United States commander-in-chief.

President Donald Trump's niece has introduced a cryptocurrency designed to mock her uncle's corporate initiatives. The token launch arrives as the president's own digital asset faces severe market devaluation after a brief period of massive growth.

How the $MARY Token Directly Mocks the Commander-in-Chief

Mary Trump formally announced her new financial project on Friday. She directed her online followers to a website populated with satirical references aimed at the 79-year-old president.

She took to social media to share her foray into decentralised finance. 'They said I'd never touch crypto 😏,' she wrote on X. 'So I built my own coin. oops. 👀,'

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Visitors navigating to the portal are met with a provocative illustration. It depicts an animated, smiling Mary raising her middle fingers, alongside a miniature caricature of Trump running and crying in the background.

The digital platform further leans into political satire. Underneath the word 'REDACTED,' users can see the phrases 'Based Niece Coin,' and 'Truth Over Trump.'

Mirroring the World Liberty Financial Leadership Board

The parody extends beyond graphics to target the president's actual business associates. Scrolling down the homepage reveals a team section listing several of the president's prominent cryptocurrency allies.

This mock board includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's sons, key figures at the Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial, a decentralised finance protocol established just prior to his 2024 re-election.

In a direct nod to the president's positioning, Mary claimed a specific executive title. She lists herself as 'Chief Crypto Advocate,' the exact position the president holds at World Liberty Financial.

Why the $TRUMP Coin Crash Makes This Launch Significant

This familial mockery coincides with the collapse of the president's own digital asset. When the $TRUMP token launched in January 2025, the coin's market capitalisation reached $14.5 billion (£10.7 billion), with individual tokens trading as high as $73 (£54).

The token has since fallen more than 95 per cent from that peak. The president attempted to boost investor morale by inviting 297 of the highest-holding coinholders to a Mar-a-Lago gala last month. Despite the event, the coin dropped a further 14 per cent over that weekend.

A History of Public Feuds Between the Trump Relatives

Mary Trump, 61, is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr. Her father passed away in 1981 from complications related to alcoholism, which inspired the president to remain a strict teetotaller.

Since her uncle's first White House stint, Mary has been a highly vocal critic. Various news outlets document her ongoing efforts to challenge his political and corporate operations.

The rift peaked in 2020 with the publication of her memoir. 'Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man' portrayed the family, in Mary's account, as deeply dysfunctional.

The president responded by calling the book 'disgraceful,' stating his niece 'was not exactly a family favorite.' He added: 'We didn't have a lot of respect or like for her.'

Mary Trump has not indicated whether the coin will remain available long-term or whether further projects are planned. The $TRUMP token continues to trade significantly below its January 2025 peak.