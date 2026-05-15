Donald Trump is facing a fierce political firestorm over allegations that he is preparing to use a $1 billion compensation fund to reward the 6 January defendants.

Reports regarding a controversial settlement in a Trump IRS lawsuit scandal have surfaced, suggesting that the administration is seeking a massive payout that critics fear will be channelled to individuals convicted of violence against law enforcement.

The proposal has led to widespread claims that Trump is accused of betraying police, as many of the potential beneficiaries were involved in the brutal assaults on officers during the 2021 Capitol attack. Legal analysts and political commentators are now questioning the ethics of using public money to effectively subsidise those who attempted to overturn a democratic election.

The proposal immediately triggered backlash because many of the Capitol riot defendants were charged with assaulting police officers during the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Goldman says Trump settled (with himself) for a $1.7 Billion slush fund for his allies — including 1/6 rioters — because a judge was going to toss it.



Hey @RepOgles how much you getting?😬 pic.twitter.com/eRxHT0mNdv — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 15, 2026

Why Critics Say Trump Is 'Betraying Police'

The Trump anti-police controversy intensified after commentators argued that the proposed compensation structure contradicts Trump's long-running image as a law-and-order politician.

MSNBC host Ari Melber described the arrangement as 'completely unprecedented,' noting that the Trump administration oversees the IRS while simultaneously pursuing legal action against the agency. Melber questioned whether taxpayers could effectively end up financing compensation for individuals linked to the Capitol riot.

Emily Bazelon, speaking during the segment, emphasised that ordinary Americans would ultimately fund the proposal if it moved forward.

'We would be paying for this,' she said, while discussing reports that January 6 defendants and their supporters have pressured Trump allies for financial compensation in addition to pardons and sentence commutations.

That aspect of the Trump 6 January compensation plan drew especially fierce criticism because more than 1,000 people were charged after the Capitol attack, with some defendants convicted of assaulting police officers and others facing serious charges, including seditious conspiracy.

Not sure about you, but Trump dangling the idea of dropping his $10B taxpayer shakedown, in exchange for absolute unchecked control of a $1.7B slush fund of our tax dollars to line the pockets of J6 rioters who tried to overthrow the government - makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/kisFViejLV — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) May 15, 2026

The $1 Billion Proposal Raises Legal Questions

The Trump IRS lawsuit scandal has also generated scrutiny from legal analysts who question whether the case itself is even valid.

During the MSNBC discussion, Melber referenced concerns raised by a judge who reportedly questioned whether the parties involved were genuinely adverse, a key requirement in legitimate litigation. Critics argue the unusual nature of the case creates the appearance that Trump is attempting to leverage government power while his own administration remains connected to the institutions involved.

The proposed compensation structure reportedly contains another controversial element. According to the discussion, any remaining funds would allegedly revert to the government once Trump leaves office, something critics argued undermines claims that the initiative is a standard victim compensation fund.

Bazelon noted that legitimate compensation programs, such as those established for injured first responders, are typically structured around long-term needs rather than tied to a presidential term.

'Terrorist Slush Fund' Remark Ignites Outrage

Perhaps the most explosive moment came when political analyst Jason Johnson described the alleged arrangement as a 'terrorist slush fund.'

Johnson argued that using taxpayer money for 6 January rioters would amount to rewarding individuals involved in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He also accused Trump of repeatedly empowering supporters willing to use political intimidation and violence.

'I said this is a president who is perfectly comfortable with terrorism as long as it's what he wants,' Johnson stated during the discussion.

That rhetoric quickly fueled social media debate surrounding claims that Trump was accused of funding extremists, which could become a defining political issue heading into future elections.

Johnson also linked the controversy to broader concerns about election security and political violence in the United States. He questioned whether rewarding January 6 defendants financially could embolden future extremist behaviour.

BREAKING: Trump sells out police with plot for $1B ‘THUG FUND’ https://t.co/QKk4KgtrT2 via @YouTube — Dystopian🐉🐸🌻💜🇺🇸 (@shell_loyd) May 15, 2026

Trump's Pardons Continue To Shadow The Debate

The January 6 rioters' payout proposal arrives months after Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations connected to Capitol riot cases after returning to office.

At the time, the move sparked criticism from Democrats, former law enforcement officials, and some Republicans who argued the pardons minimised violence against police officers defending the Capitol.

Now, critics say the latest controversy represents a dramatic escalation.

Instead of simply pardoning defendants, opponents argue the administration could potentially provide direct financial compensation using public funds.

That possibility has intensified concerns among Trump critics who view the proposal as part of a broader effort to reward political loyalists while reframing January 6 participants as victims.

The White House has continued defending Trump's broader position that many 6 January defendants were unfairly prosecuted. However, debate surrounding the Trump $1 billion thug fund scheme is expected to grow as more details emerge about the reported proposal and its legal viability.

As more details of the IRS settlement emerge, the pressure on the administration to justify using public funds for this $1 billion thug fund scheme is expected to mount. For many in the law enforcement community, the move is seen as a final abandonment of the officers who stood on the front lines.