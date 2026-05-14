The long wait for Trump's gold T1 Phone seems to be over. Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien announced in an email on 11 May that delivery of pre-ordered phones will begin this week. He also added that all pending orders will be fulfilled in the coming weeks.

The gold T1 Phone was originally unveiled on 16 June 2025, around the same time Trump Mobile was introduced at Trump Tower. It is a gold-colored device running on the Android platform, featuring AI face unlocking and an in-screen fingerprint sensor among other features.

Impressed with the phone, over 600,000 people made an initial deposit of $100 to secure their unit, priced at $499 at launch. Most expected it to be released in August 2025, but the phone was never launched. The release was delayed multiple times, with the last postponement being in March 2026. Now, the long wait for the T1 smartphone seems to be finally over.

The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!! pic.twitter.com/IsOre1cBa1 — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 13, 2026

'The technology business is more difficult than some may realize as parts must be tested for quality assurance,' O'Brien explained via Time. 'We have experienced delays during a variety of steps in getting the T1 to completion, but those delays were worth it in our minds as we are delivering an amazing product,' he added.

Shady Terms and Conditions

Impressed with the features of the Trump T1 phone, it was hardly surprising that most paid the initial $100 deposit for a device valued at $499. However, the updated terms and conditions by Trump Mobile may dampen expectations. That includes a scenario where the phone may not come out at all.

According to the updated terms, the initial deposit was only an opportunity to purchase the phone. will still be worth $499 when it is officially released.

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'A preorder deposit provides only a conditional opportunity for Trump Mobile, which later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale,' according to the Trump Mobile website. 'The deposit does not lock in pricing... Pricing and promotional terms may change at any time prior to purchase,' it added.

Further, the initial features that the phone would have may not be as originally announced.

'Device specifications, features, software, hardware components, storage capacities, bundled accessories, colors, and configurations are subject to change prior to final sale. Images, prototypes, beta demonstrations, and marketing renderings are illustrative only and may not reflect final production units,' according to the terms and conditions posted at its official website.

However, the disturbing part of it all is this part: 'No Guarantee of Release, Delivery or Timing.' Going over it, Trump Mobile appears to be washing its hands of liability in the event the device never comes out.

This part should get those who paid the $100 deposit thinking. Should they refund or keep the faith? If it is the latter, they should also consider another point in the terms and conditions that states that this is no guarantee that they will get the device at its promotional price.

'Final pricing and offers will be disclosed at the time of purchase, and you will have the opportunity to accept or reject the final terms before completing your purchase,' according to the website.

It is a tricky situation, giving interested buyers something to think about. The specs are reasonable, although some of these are subject to change. Aside from the AI face unlocking and in-screen fingerprint sensor, other alleged specs for the T1 phone include

6.78-inch AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 chip

256 GB of internal storage

50 MP Main + 8MP Wide + 50MP camera

50 MP front-facing camera

USB-C port

3.5 mm headphone jack

Beyond the specs, Trump Mobile is bundling it with a 5G '47 Plan' that costs $47.45 a month. It will also be offered in family and military plans, according to USA Today. This includes:

Unlimited talk, text, and data

Complete device protection

24/7 roadside assistance via Drive America

Telehealth services

Free international calling to more than 100 countries

Who Really Made the T1?

When it was first introduced, Trump Mobile said it would be an all-American product. However, the official site has since dropped that, raising questions about where the phone truly originates.

Creative Strategies analyst Max Weinbach suggested that the phone was likely being made by Wingtech, a company owned by Chinese group Luxshare. He went on to share how the T1 phone appeared similar to the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G, a device that retailed for $169, one-third the price of the T1 phone.

All questions on the authenticity of the T1 phone should be known soon. The coming week will be closely monitored, especially after O'Brien's announcement. If, for some reason, the T1 phone is not released anew, those in waiting may want to consider refunding their initial deposit and give up waiting on the Trump Mobile device.