Democratic lawmakers in Washington on Friday accused Donald Trump of engineering a $1.7 billion 'slush fund' in a potential settlement of his IRS lawsuit, after reports suggested the president may drop his $10 billion case in exchange for a taxpayer-funded compensation pot for his political allies.

The news came after ABC News and the New York Times, both citing unnamed sources, reported that the Justice Department was weighing a deal to resolve Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department over the 2019 leak of his tax returns. Trump, his two eldest sons and the Trump Organization filed that suit in the Southern District of Florida, an extraordinary step even by the standards of his litigious political career, because it pitted a sitting president against federal agencies ultimately under his own authority.

Democrats Denounce IRS Deal as 'Slush Fund'

The original case accused the IRS and Treasury of allowing or enabling the leak of Trump's personal tax information four years ago. At the time, ethics lawyers warned that a president suing his own government raised unusual questions about conflicts of interest and separation of powers. Those concerns have now collided with a second controversy over how the case might end.

According to ABC, the emerging proposal would see Trump's side agree to drop the $10 billion claim in return for the creation of a compensation fund. That fund could reportedly be used to pay individuals who allege they were unfairly targeted by the Biden administration, in what critics see as an attempt to wrap Trump's longstanding grievances into a publicly financed vehicle for rewarding allies.

The Times added another explosive element, reporting that any settlement might also halt IRS audits involving Trump, his family and his businesses. If confirmed, that would transform a dispute about a leak into a broader deal touching on the president's personal finances and the independence of tax enforcement.

Democrats have responded with a level of fury that suggests they believe the stakes are far bigger than one lawsuit. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, the senior Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, branded the proposed $1.7 billion arrangement 'among the most corrupt acts in American political history.'

'This administration is dripping with corruption from top to bottom, but rushing a settlement to steal $1.7 billion taxpayer dollars for a slush fund before a judge can toss your junk lawsuit would be among the most corrupt acts in American political history,' he said, calling Trump's case 'nothing more than a shakedown of the American people by a crook president and his crook lawyers.'

That is not the circumspect language senators usually reach for. It reflects a broader Democratic view that Trump has spent years attempting to turn government power and public money into instruments of political patronage — and that the reported IRS settlement would be a logical, if brazen, extension.

Legal Clock Ticking on IRS Case

The timing is not incidental. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, who is overseeing the case in Florida, has given both sides until 20 May to explain whether the lawsuit can even go ahead, given that Trump was president when he sued.

In an April court filing, Williams noted that, although Trump claimed to be acting in a personal capacity, his adversaries were agencies whose decisions were ultimately subject to his direction. 'It is unclear to this Court whether the Parties are sufficiently adverse to each other so as to satisfy' the constitutional requirement that federal courts only decide genuine cases or controversies, she wrote.

That scepticism from the bench landed just as lawyers for Trump and the IRS jointly sought a 90‑day pause while they explored a possible resolution. To Democrats now crying foul, the sequence looks uncomfortably like an attempt to strike a deal before the court has the chance to throw the whole thing out.

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland accused Trump of effectively cashing in a bogus claim. 'Trump is 'dropping' his bogus lawsuit against the IRS in exchange for a slush fund, courtesy of your tax dollars, that he can use to pay off his political allies,' he wrote on X, adding that, as Americans struggle with inflation, 'Trump's lining his & his buddies' pockets. We will fight this.'

Trump is 'dropping' his bogus lawsuit against the IRS in exchange for a slush fund, courtesy of your tax dollars, that he can use to pay off his political allies.



While people drown in high prices & inflation — Trump’s lining his & his buddies’ pockets.



We will fight this. https://t.co/ybblWYkwYM — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 15, 2026

ABC has reported that the still‑unfinalised framework includes not only a victim compensation fund but also a truth‑and‑reconciliation‑style body empowered to vote on monetary awards. The phrase sounds lofty, borrowing from processes designed to address historic abuses. In this context, critics say, it risks dressing up a political payoff mechanism as a quasi-judicial process.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, framed it in even starker terms. He accused Trump of orchestrating 'a $1,700,000,000 fraud on the American taxpayer to line the pockets of his MAGA political allies,' calling it 'another installment in his ongoing effort to turn the federal government into a personal cash machine for his unpopular extremist movement'.

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He concluded: 'This is a massive and unprecedented presidential plunder of the American people.'

The White House did not respond to requests for comment on Friday. Justice Department officials have not publicly outlined any proposed terms. For now, every detail of the reported $1.7 billion arrangement rests on anonymous briefings, and nothing has been formally agreed or filed in court. Until that happens, the scale of what Trump is actually seeking — and what taxpayers may ultimately be asked to underwrite — remains unconfirmed.