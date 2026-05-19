The Trump administration has unveiled a £1.37 billion ($1.776 billion) government compensation fund, paid for by American taxpayers, to reimburse political allies who claim they were wrongfully targeted by the Biden administration, drawing immediate condemnation from Democratic lawmakers and ethics watchdogs.

Eligible claimants could include the nearly 1,600 individuals charged in connection with the 6 January 2021 Capitol attack, as well as other allies who allege they were harmed by what the administration has termed 'weaponisation' of the legal system.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, described the fund as 'reimbursing people who were horribly treated,' adding that they were 'getting reimbursed for their legal fees and the other things that they had to suffer.'

The IRS Lawsuit Settlement That Created the Fund

The fund emerged from a deal to resolve a legal dispute Trump filed against the IRS and the Treasury Department. The lawsuit, brought by Trump, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organisation, alleged that a rogue contractor's leak of confidential tax records caused reputational and financial harm. Trump's legal team had sought $10 billion in damages, a figure legal experts broadly viewed as near-impossible to substantiate.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams had already raised serious doubts about whether the case could proceed, questioning in court whether Trump and the defendant agencies were 'sufficiently adverse' to one another given that, as sitting president, Trump effectively controls the very departments he was suing. Her ruling ordered both parties to justify why the case should continue. With that deadline approaching, settlement talks accelerated and the $1.776 billion fund emerged as the administration's resolution.

Q: The DOJ has a new fund that was announced today -- $1.7 billion. Why should taxpayers pay for the January 6ers?



TRUMP: Well, it's been very well received, I have to tell you. I know very little about it. I wasn't involved in the whole creation of it. This is reimbursing… pic.twitter.com/FNCzO7C0t1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal defence attorney, formally announced the settlement. 'The machinery of government should never be weaponised against any American, and it is this Department's intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,' Blanche said in a statement.

Former Attorney General Merrick Garland, for his part, has repeatedly denied allegations of politicisation, stating his department's decisions followed facts, evidence, and the law, including investigating President Biden himself over the potential mishandling of classified information.

Structure of the Anti-Weaponisation Fund

The money will be drawn from the federal Judgment Fund, a permanent Treasury appropriation used to pay government settlements and court judgments. Crucially, this means Congress does not need to separately appropriate the money, a procedural detail critics argue removes meaningful legislative oversight of how public funds are dispersed.

A five-member commission, appointed by the Attorney General with one member chosen in consultation with congressional leadership, will review claims and issue both monetary awards and formal government apologies to approved claimants.

The fund is set to operate through 15 December 2028. The DOJ stated that submission of a claim is voluntary and that there are 'no partisan requirements to file,' though the department has not publicly named who would qualify or the maximum individual payout any claimant could receive.

When asked on Monday whether people convicted of violent offences on 6 January should receive compensation, Trump said, 'It'll all be dependent on a committee.' He added: 'I didn't do this deal. It was told to me yesterday.' It remains unclear whether defendants convicted of assaulting officers with makeshift weapons, more than 250 such individuals faced assault charges, would be eligible. The DOJ's announcement did not address that distinction.

January 6 Defendants Already Seeking Government Payouts

Trump granted sweeping clemency to more than 1,500 people convicted of or charged in connection with the Capitol attack on his first day back in office, on 20 January 2025. In the months since, hundreds of pardoned defendants have begun seeking financial payouts from the federal government, according to reporting by ABC News.

Read more Truth and Justice Commission: Trump's $1.8bn Plan to Compensate Allies 'Wrongly' Targeted by DOJ Truth and Justice Commission: Trump's $1.8bn Plan to Compensate Allies 'Wrongly' Targeted by DOJ

Those potentially eligible for compensation include high-profile Trump allies who faced prosecution under the Biden administration. Steve Bannon served a prison sentence after being convicted of defying a congressional subpoena. Peter Navarro, Trump's former trade adviser, was similarly convicted of contempt of Congress and later pardoned. Both have denied wrongdoing.

In an earlier interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly, Trump described those charged on 6 January as 'incredible people' who 'were treated so unfairly, so horribly,' calling them 'patriots.' That language has since become the administration's formal justification for public expenditure.

Representative Joe Morelle of New York, the ranking Democrat on the House Administration Committee, said in a statement that rewarding those convicted of attacking police officers 'would be the ultimate betrayal of those who risked, and in some cases gave, their lives protecting Congress and our democracy on January 6th.' His full remarks were published by the House Administration Democrats.

The Anti-Weaponisation Fund now stands as the most direct attempt yet to convert the federal treasury into an instrument of political redress, and the legal battles over its legitimacy are expected to define a significant portion of the remainder of Trump's second term.