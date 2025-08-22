South African sensation Tyla Laura Seethal, known mononymously as Tyla, has skyrocketed to global fame in just a few short years. At only 23, she has smashed records, earned a Grammy, and introduced the world to South Africa's amapiano sound. But who exactly is Tyla, what makes her unique, and why has the UK fallen in love with her?

Early Life and Background

Tyla was born on 30 January 2002 in Edenvale, Johannesburg, South Africa. Growing up in the city, she was surrounded by diverse cultural influences that would later shape her sound. Her full name is Tyla Laura Seethal and she comes from a mixed heritage including Indian, Indo-Mauritian, Zulu and Irish ancestry.

Nationality and Cultural Identity

As a South African, Tyla identifies as both Black and 'Coloured', terms that carry specific cultural meaning in her home country. She has spoken publicly about the importance of identity and representation, particularly after international audiences questioned her use of the word 'Coloured'.

'I'm a Coloured South African,' she said in a video posted on TikTok. 'Which means I come from a lot of different cultures.'

Breakthrough with 'Water'

Tyla's meteoric rise began in 2023 with the release of 'Water', a track that dominated global charts. It hit number four on the UK Singles Chart and made history in the US as the first song by a South African solo artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years.

The success of 'Water' was amplified by a viral TikTok dance challenge, which saw fans worldwide recreate Tyla's choreography. The song has since been certified multi-platinum and helped Tyla surpass one billion streams on Spotify, a first for a South African solo artist, according to Billboard.

Awards and Achievements

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Tyla won the inaugural Best African Music Performance category for 'Water'. This made her the youngest African artist to win a Grammy, cementing her status as a global star.

She has also collected major international accolades including winning Best Afrobeats Video at the MTV Video Music Awards, two BET Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards and Billboard's Global Force Award.

Music Style and Influence

Tyla is best known for blending pop, R&B and South Africa's amapiano into a sound she calls 'popiano'. This fusion has not only captured audiences in the UK but also introduced millions to a uniquely South African rhythm. Critics and fans alike now refer to her as the 'Queen of Popiano'.

Albums, EPs and Collaborations

Her self-titled debut album, Tyla, was released in 2024 and charted in the UK, the US and several other countries. In July 2025, she returned with 'WWP (We Wanna Party)', featuring singles such as 'Bliss' and 'Is It,' the latter reaching number one on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart.

Tyla has collaborated with several high-profile artists, including Wizkid, Sean Paul and Lisa of Blackpink, further broadening her international appeal.

Tours and Live Performances

The Tyla Tour, scheduled between 2024 and 2025, was initially postponed due to injury but resumed with dates in South Africa and the United States. She also made a mark at Coachella 2025 with a performance that paid tribute to Britney Spears' iconic 2001 MTV VMAs look.