The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a public health alert warning consumers against eating three frozen meat and poultry products sold nationwide after discovering undeclared allergens on their packaging.

The warning, announced on 6 November by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), affects products manufactured by Betterballen Foods LLC. Officials said the incorrectly labelled items contain ingredients that could trigger potentially serious allergic reactions, particularly among people sensitive to sesame and fish.

Unlike a conventional food recall, the agency did not request the products be withdrawn because they were no longer available for purchase. However, consumers may still have them stored in their freezers.

Three Frozen Meat Products Included in USDA Alert

The alert covers three products sold in clear vacuum-sealed packaging: six-piece Bami Rolls containing pork, 10-piece Saté Kroketten containing chicken and 12-piece Bitterballen containing beef.

All three products contain sesame, which was missing from their ingredient and allergen declarations. The beef Bitterballen also contain Worcestershire sauce made with anchovies, meaning fish was another undeclared allergen.

The affected products were manufactured on 15, 16 and 27 October 2026 and carry best-before dates in October 2027.

Consumers can identify the packages through their lot numbers: BR-2026-01 and BR-2026-02 for Bami Rolls, SK-1026-01 for Saté Kroketten and BB-1026-01 for Bitterballen.

The products also carry establishment numbers EST. M3177 or EST. P3177 within the USDA inspection mark.

Undeclared Sesame and Fish Pose Health Risks

The products were distributed online nationwide through Lowlands House and may also have been sold at a festival and farmers' market in Greer, South Carolina.

The FSIS discovered the labelling problem during a routine inspection of product labels. Although the agency reported no confirmed allergic reactions, it warned that the products could still be stored in consumers' freezers.

Sesame and fish are recognised food allergens that can cause reactions ranging from mild symptoms, including hives and digestive problems, to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis.

Severe allergic reactions can involve breathing difficulties, swelling and a dangerous drop in blood pressure, requiring immediate medical attention.

The affected products are also classified as not ready-to-eat, meaning they require further preparation before consumption. However, cooking does not reliably eliminate allergens, so heating the products will not make them safe for people with the relevant allergies.

USDA Advises Consumers To Discard Affected Products

Consumers who have purchased the affected items are advised not to eat them, even if they have already been cooked. Instead, they should throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

The USDA said anyone concerned about a possible allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider. No illnesses or adverse reactions associated with the products had been confirmed when the alert was issued.

Consumers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline on 888-674-6854 for food safety guidance.

The alert highlights the importance of accurate food labelling, particularly for products containing ingredients capable of triggering severe allergic reactions. Although the affected items may no longer be available for purchase, officials remain concerned that customers could unknowingly have them in their freezers.