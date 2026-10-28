Demi Lovato was briefly hospitalised in the United States this week after a suspected allergic reaction, telling fans she may now be allergic to passionfruit or sushi following the sudden food scare.

The 34-year-old US singer shared, then deleted, an Instagram Story late on Monday and into Tuesday, local time, showing an intravenous (IV) cannula taped to her forearm and a hospital identification band on her wrist. Across the image she wrote: 'Soooooo i'm either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now.'

In a later Story, she reassured followers with the words 'i'm fine!!', indicating she was out of hospital and recovering at home.

Demi via Instagram story (ddlovato): *deleted*



“sooooo i'm either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!”



“i’m fine!!” pic.twitter.com/rpDkWzjC7r — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) October 27, 2026

The US entertainment site TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported that Lovato did not stay overnight, that her symptoms eased after treatment and that she was sent home the same day. These claims could not be independently verified and should be taken with caution.

Lovato did not say what symptoms she experienced, such as hives, swelling or breathing difficulty, or what treatment she received beyond the IV line. She has not said whether she will undergo allergy testing.

What Happens During an Allergic Reaction

Allergic reactions occur when the immune system mistakes a harmless food protein for a threat, releasing histamine and other chemicals. Mild symptoms include an itchy rash, hives or tingling lips. Severe reactions, known as anaphylaxis, can cause swelling of the tongue or throat, wheezing and a sharp drop in blood pressure.

Health bodies advise anyone who develops sudden hives, throat tightness, difficulty breathing or rapid facial swelling after eating to seek emergency help immediately. Mild reactions are often treated with antihistamines, while anaphylaxis requires an injection of adrenaline, oxygen and close monitoring.

An IV line suggests doctors may have been giving fluids or medication directly into the bloodstream, which is common when a reaction needs more than tablets. Allergy specialists note that symptoms can return hours after an initial reaction, which is why observation is standard.

Fish and shellfish, common ingredients in sushi, are among the more frequent food triggers in adults. Allergies to fruit can also develop later in life, including in people who have eaten the food without problems before.

Specialists typically recommend blood tests, skin-prick tests and, in some cases, supervised food challenges after a significant adult reaction to identify the cause.

It is not clear whether Lovato's reaction was linked to either food she named. She appeared to be speculating.

Demi Lovato's History of Sensitivities and a Busy Year

Lovato has spoken publicly about allergies before. She has said she reacted badly to an ingredient in egg salad while filming the Disney series Sonny With a Chance in 2009, and has described being allergic to cats and dogs.

The latest scare comes during a significant period for the singer. Her ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep, was released in October 2025. She married the Canadian musician Jordan Lutes, who performs as Jutes, in May 2025.

Speaking on Kerry Washington's podcast Street You Grew Up On, Lovato described the relationship as a calming influence after years of turmoil, saying: 'I do feel like I've found my home in him.'