Thousands of chocolates from Gearharts Fine Chocolates have been recalled across 17 US states after a shard of broken glass was discovered in one finished piece. The voluntary recall comes just days before Halloween and affects specific 4 oz and 8 oz products that may already be in consumers' homes.

The incident has prompted regulators to issue safety alerts and classify the move as a Class II recall, meaning the affected chocolates could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, although the risk of serious injury is considered remote.

Glass Find Triggers Multi-State Chocolate Recall

Gearharts Fine Chocolates, Inc., based in Charlottesville, Virginia, voluntarily recalled 4,703 pieces of its chocolate products after broken glass was found in a piece of finished product.

According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the recall affects the company's 4 oz and 8 oz chocolate products, with best-by dates ranging from 1 October to 21 October 2026.

The recall was initiated on 22 September, but the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified it as Class II on 16 October. Under the FDA's classification system, a Class II recall means exposure to an affected product could cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences. However, the probability of serious adverse health consequences is considered remote.

The recall covers the identified products because of the contamination risk associated with the discovery.

Whole Batch Binned After Employee Spots Glass

The recall followed an employee discovering a shard of glass in a batch of chocolates on 19 September, according to local broadcaster WVIR.

The company said the batch in which the glass was discovered had not yet been distributed. It discarded the entire batch after the discovery, notified the FDA and issued the recall as a precaution.

Gearharts told the Houston Chronicle that it had notified all affected online customers and that no potentially contaminated chocolates had been sent to out-of-state retailers. The company also said it had received no customer reports of finding glass in the products.

How To Check if Your Chocolates Are Affected

Consumers who have purchased Gearharts Fine Chocolates should check their packaging carefully. The recall affects the 4 oz packages bearing UPC 8 98111 00205 7 and the 8 oz packages bearing UPC 8 98111 00206.

The affected products carry best-by dates between 1 October and 21 October 2026. The chocolates were shipped to 17 states, including California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The recall covers 4,703 pieces, but the company reported finding broken glass in just one piece of finished product. This does not mean all the recalled chocolates were confirmed to contain glass.

Consumers with products matching the recall details should not eat them and should follow the manufacturer's or retailer's instructions. Checking the product size, UPC and best-by date is important, as the recall applies to specific products rather than all chocolates sold under the brand.

'Just in Time for Halloween': Online Reaction

Social media users have been quick to react to the recall, particularly with Halloween just days away.

One X user remarked, 'just in time for Halloween,' while another wrote, 'Right before Halloween too. Lovely.'

just in time for Halloween — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) October 30, 2026

Others expressed concern over the discovery, with one asking, 'is it safe to eat anything at all anymore?'

One particularly sarcastic response joked about enjoying 'a little extra crunch and internal bleeding.'

Excuse me, but I like a little extra crunch and internal bleeding. — Holyfield's Missing Ear (@snokkinng) October 30, 2026

The discovery of broken glass in chocolate made for an especially unsettling prospect during a holiday traditionally associated with sweets and treats.