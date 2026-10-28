Prosperity Organic Foods Inc. recalled 7,824 packs of Miyoko's plant-based butter in the United States on 11 September 2026 over potential E. coli, yeast and mould contamination.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the voluntary recall as Class II on 23 October, with its enforcement information listing distribution across 10 states.

The affected product is Miyoko's Creamery European Style Salted Plant Milk Butter, distributed by the Boise, Idaho-based company. The recall covers 1,304 shipping cases, each containing six eight-ounce (227g) packages.

According to FDA information reported by WABC, the action remains ongoing. However, the recall concerns a particular production lot rather than every butter product sold under the Miyoko's name.

Which Packs Are Included in the Miyoko's Plant-Based Butter Recall?

The affected butter carries UPC 857554005773, retail carton lot code 07871 and a best-by date of 5 November 2026.

The outer shipping cases bear lot number 1007871 and contain six individual retail packages. Together, the 1,304 cases account for 7,824 packs included in the recall.

Consumers should check these identifying details before determining whether a product is affected. Having the same brand or variety does not necessarily mean a package belongs to the recalled batch.

The FDA enforcement information identifies distribution to Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

However, separate retailer notices suggest the affected product reached additional locations.

In a recall notice published on 14 September, Sprouts Farmers Market identified selected stores in 12 states, including Alabama, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The retailer listed the same UPC, shipping-case lot number and best-by date. The available information does not explain why its distribution list differs from the 10 states identified in the FDA enforcement record.

The difference is significant for consumers outside the FDA's listed states. Shoppers should check the product identifiers and relevant retailer notices rather than assuming their location automatically excludes them from the recall.

The printed best-by date also provides no guarantee of safety. Although the affected butter is labelled for use until 5 November 2026, the recall began nearly two months earlier.

What the FDA's Class II Classification Means for Consumers

The FDA assigned the Miyoko's recall a Class II classification on 23 October, more than a month after Prosperity Organic Foods voluntarily initiated the action.

Under the FDA's recall classification system, Class II applies when exposure to a recalled product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when serious health consequences are considered unlikely.

The recall information identifies potential contamination involving E. coli, yeast and mould. However, it does not establish that every affected package was contaminated.

It also does not identify a confirmed manufacturing, storage or transportation failure as the cause. The available reporting therefore does not support attributing the problem to a particular stage of production or distribution.

There is another distinction in the published notices. Sprouts Farmers Market described the recall as Class I in its September announcement, while the FDA subsequently recorded a Class II classification on 23 October.

The retailer's earlier description should not be confused with the FDA's later classification. The available notices do not explain the difference.

Sprouts also stated on 14 September that no illnesses had been reported at that point. That statement does not establish whether any illnesses were subsequently identified, and the later reporting reviewed does not provide a verified patient count.

E. coli infections can cause symptoms including abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. Some strains can lead to serious complications, although the recall information does not identify a particular strain.

Consumers with affected butter should not eat it. Sprouts advised customers to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA's general food recall guidance similarly recommends following product-specific instructions, returning or properly disposing of recalled food, and cleaning surfaces that may have come into contact with contaminated products.

Anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming potentially contaminated butter should seek medical advice.

The recall was listed as ongoing in late October. Its Class II designation reflects the FDA's assessment of the potential health consequences, but does not establish when all affected stock will have been removed from distribution.