Kraft Mac & Cheese has come under fire online after launching a limited‑edition Cinnamon Roll flavour that blends its familiar cheesy pasta with the warm spices usually found in the breakfast pastry.

The unusual mash‑up has split opinion on social media, with some users questioning whether every staple dish needs a novelty twist.

What Is Kraft Cinnamon Roll Mac and Cheese?

Announced on 2 November, Kraft Mac & Cheese Cinnamon Roll is one of two limited-edition flavours introduced for the 2026 holiday season.

The new variety combines warm cinnamon spices with Kraft's familiar creamy, cheesy pasta. The brand describes the result as a 'creamy, slightly tangy bite' inspired by the popular breakfast treat.

The Cinnamon Roll flavour is available exclusively at Walmart for a limited time. No suggested retail price or specific end date has been announced.

The second addition, Chili Crisp Mac & Cheese, offers a savoury alternative. Inspired by the popular chilli-based condiment, the variety combines Kraft's signature cheese flavour with a warming, spicy taste. It is also available for a limited time at retailers including Walmart, Meijer and Amazon.

Kraft Cinnamon Roll Mac and Cheese Gets Roasted on Social Media

Despite Kraft Mac & Cheese's latest attempt to introduce something different to its classic pasta, the Cinnamon Roll flavour has prompted disbelief and criticism among some X users.

One user reacted to the announcement by writing, 'Every day we stray further from God's light.'

Every day we stray further from God’s light https://t.co/NiTy3Gh4XQ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 2, 2026

Another questioned the need for unconventional food combinations, saying, 'Every food doesn't need a different flavor.'

Others appeared equally unimpressed, with one user saying, 'This has gone too far.'

The unusual combination also inspired humorous comparisons. One X user wrote, 'This might be worse than the power grid going down,' while another referenced the anime series Attack on Titan.

Whenever these weird ass foods come out all I can think about is the wine in AOT https://t.co/elOua0yY9G — Spoo(Kay) 👻🎃💀 (@rinnegoddess) November 2, 2026

However, not everyone appeared opposed to trying the new variety.

One X user appeared intrigued by the two new flavours, writing, 'the devil on my shoulder telling me to mix them together,' suggesting they were tempted to combine the Cinnamon Roll and Chili Crisp varieties.

the devil on my shoulder telling me to mix them together https://t.co/SmoKbQNW1y — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 3, 2026

Kraft Has Released Other Unusual Mac and Cheese Flavours

The Cinnamon Roll variety is not the first time Kraft Mac & Cheese has experimented with unexpected additions to its signature pasta.

In November 2025, Kraft introduced a limited-edition Apple Pie Mac & Cheese, combining flavours associated with two popular American holiday dishes. The release also featured actor Jason Biggs in a promotional campaign.

A year earlier, Kraft introduced its Everything Bagel Mac & Cheese flavour, which was selected through its 'Fan Flavorites' programme. The limited-edition product combined everything bagel seasoning with the brand's signature cheese sauce and was sold exclusively through Walmart.com.

The releases form part of Kraft Mac & Cheese's efforts to expand beyond its traditional mac and cheese offerings with flavours inspired by consumer suggestions and food trends.

Whether the latest Cinnamon Roll flavour will win over shoppers remains to be seen. For now, the unusual pairing has become another talking point for the mac and cheese brand. Those curious about the sweet-and-savoury combination can find the limited-edition product exclusively at Walmart.