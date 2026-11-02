A Toronto father's claim that he discovered sewing needles and pins hidden inside five Halloween treats has prompted a wave of scepticism online, with some social media users questioning whether the alarming discovery was genuine.

Barry Horn said he found the sharp objects concealed in sweets his children collected while trick-or-treating in the city's Upper Beaches neighbourhood. A video shared by CP24 journalist Jermaine Wilson showed Horn using a magnet to locate a suspected pin inside a chocolate bar, before opening the treat to reveal the object.

However, the footage has not convinced everyone. Responses to the viral post on X included accusations that the discovery could have been staged, with some users questioning why multiple affected products were reportedly found by one family when no wider pattern of incidents had been confirmed by police.

Toronto Father Claims Five Halloween Treats Contained Pins

According to a report from CP24, Horn initially discovered objects inside a KitKat bar and a Tunnock's caramel wafer biscuit while checking his children's Halloween collection the morning after trick-or-treating.

His daughter reportedly noticed that a magnet was attracted to the wafer, prompting him to inspect it and find a pin. The family then examined the remaining sweets more closely.

Horn later reported finding three additional affected products: a Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo bar, a Cadbury Mini Toffee Crunch and a Snickers bar. He said the objects were concealed inside the treats and could not be seen through their packaging.

The family had visited several streets in the Upper Beaches area, including Enderby Road, Norwood Road, Kimberley Avenue, Benlamond Avenue and Osborne Avenue. However, it was not established where the affected products had been collected.

Horn told CP24 that he believed the objects had been deliberately inserted into the sweets rather than being the result of a manufacturing problem. He also said his children had eaten some of their Halloween treats, but had not consumed any of the products in which the pins were reportedly discovered. No injuries were reported.

Toronto police confirmed they were investigating a report involving needles in candy but had not identified a wider public safety concern. The force said people worried about treats collected by their children could contact officers.

#NEW: Video provided to CP24 shows a Toronto father using a magnet to identify a pin concealed inside a piece of Halloween candy collected by his children.



He discovered a total of five affected products.



Full story: https://t.co/xH9uFYZfLI pic.twitter.com/E5A3jfhMzi — Jermaine Wilson | CP24/CTV News (@Jerrmainewilson) November 2, 2026

X Users Question Whether the Discovery Was Genuine

The video shared by Wilson attracted widespread attention, but some users responded by challenging the father's account rather than accepting the discovery at face value.

One commenter, Thresher, suggested that people could face criminal consequences for fabricating such an incident, adding: 'He put those pins in himself'.

Another user, Jody Knish, questioned the likelihood of one family finding five affected products, writing: 'He fucking did this himself and then filmed himself "finding" it'.

Others described the footage as a possible attempt to attract online attention. PythonHugs said the prevalence of engagement-seeking content made them reluctant to believe the discovery had not been staged.

A separate commenter, sdmat, questioned the reported number of affected treats, arguing that if five products had been contaminated, more children might have required medical attention.

Some also dismissed the incident as an example of an old Halloween rumour. RedWave wrote that similar claims had circulated for decades, while Esme Vee described the story as an urban legend.

These reactions reflect individual opinions online and do not establish that the discovery was fabricated. Equally, the video alone does not independently establish where or how the objects entered the packaging.

Police Investigation Leaves Questions Unanswered

Horn said he was concerned that other families who visited the same neighbourhood might have taken home similarly affected sweets. He urged parents to examine their children's treats rather than assume everything collected was safe.

He also expressed concern about the potential consequences if a young child unknowingly bit into a concealed sharp object.

Although the father said the incident would not stop his family from participating in future Halloween celebrations, he indicated they would be more cautious.

For now, police have confirmed an investigation into one report, but have not announced evidence of a broader threat. The online debate has therefore continued, with users divided between concerns about children's safety and doubts about the claims behind the viral footage.