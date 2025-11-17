The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a sweeping plan requiring all recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to undergo a reapplication process after a recent investigation revealed widespread fraud.

The announcement, made by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, comes amid claims of tens of thousands of improper payments in states mostly governed by Republicans.

Plans for Nationwide Reapplication

In an interview on Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax, Rollins stated that the administration intends to have everyone currently receiving SNAP benefits go through the reapplication process amid widespread allegations of fraud.

In a post on X, Rollins described the plan as part of a broader effort to fundamentally rebuild the program, emphasising the importance of verifying that recipients are truly eligible and dependent on the assistance.

As of now, however, the USDA has not disclosed any specific details regarding the timeline or procedure for the reapplication.

Uncovering Thousands of Fraud Cases

Rollins' announcement follows an 11-month investigation into alleged fraudulent activities within SNAP, which uncovered approximately 17,000 illegal transactions.

The secretary revealed that data collected from 29 states — mostly Republican-led — showed 186,000 cases of payments going to deceased individuals. She also noted that 500,000 people were receiving two SNAP payments, and in one extreme case, a single Social Security number was linked to six separate EBT cards across six different states.

The investigation led to 120 arrests, with a major operation taking place in Ohio, but Rollins described this as 'just the tip of the iceberg.'

State SNAP administrators already require recipients to routinely update their information, often every six months, to keep income and personal data current. However, Rollins characterised the programme as corrupt, noting that the federal system has now strengthened its oversight tools to identify and prevent fraud.

The SNAP programme, which provides essential food assistance to nearly 42 million Americans, cost the federal government roughly £76 billion ($100 billion) in 2024. Earlier this month, the Trump administration caused a disruption to benefits by instructing states to withhold full food stamp payments for November amid the government shutdown. Rollins confirmed to recipients that all benefits would be reinstated once the shutdown is resolved.

What You Should Know

While full details of the reapplication process remain pending, SNAP recipients are encouraged to ensure their records are accurate and up to date. Having income, household, and identification documents readily available will be essential as the USDA rolls out its nationwide reapplication initiative.

Recipients are advised to stay updated with official announcements from the USDA and notifications from state SNAP offices regarding deadlines and required documentation. For families relying on SNAP benefits, early preparation can help prevent delays in receiving aid.

The USDA's push to reform SNAP comes amid heightened scrutiny of federal benefits programmes, with the goal of safeguarding taxpayer funds while maintaining support for vulnerable Americans.

SNAP Changes Coming Soon

For millions of Americans, SNAP remains a vital source of nutrition and financial support. Rollins' announcement signals a major shift in the programme's operations in the coming months.

The USDA's decision to mandate reapplication for all recipients is a strategic move to bolster oversight and reduce fraudulent activities nationwide. While certain aspects are still unclear, the federal government has emphasised that maintaining programme integrity is now a top priority.