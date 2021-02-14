As if being a singleton on Valentine's Day weekend isn't bad enough, visiting Singleton Park in south Wales turned into a nightmare for nine women who became the victims of a string of sexual attacks. Swansea police has launched a manhunt for the "hooded cyclist" who is believed to be responsible for the crimes which took place only within the span of five hours.

Read more Armie Hammer sex scandal: explicit messages and audio leak

A photograph of a man clad in black while holding a yellow Sainsbury's bag has been shared by Swansea police, hoping that the public can help identify the perpetrator. the incidents reportedly took place between 8am and 1pm on Friday, and anyone who was in the area who may have noticed something is being requested to contact the police.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday but was later released. The latest update from the force states that they have now arrested a 27-year-old suspect, but he is still under investigation and they are still open to any other leads. The manhunt continues into Valentine's Day, with local residents voicing their concerns about the safety of the neighbourhood.

#SWPdetectives investigating a number of indecent assaults in the Singleton Park area on Friday have arrested a 27-year-old man.

He remains in police custody at this time. Anyone with info should contact 101 or publicservicecentre@south-wales.pnn.police.uk occ 2100050725



^CD pic.twitter.com/lqmteYUqPM — South Wales Police Swansea (@SWPSwansea) February 14, 2021

Detective inspector Peter Collins said: "We appreciate these incidents are concerning to local residents who are regularly using the park during lockdown. We are taking this very seriously and our investigation is ongoing. We also have extra patrols in and around the park."

The area around Singleton Park is being patrolled and the investigation remains ongoing. In a statement released on Friday, the authorities said, "We have received four reports of women being indecently assaulted by a man on a bike in and around the Singleton Park area this morning." Apart from the four women initially reported, a total of nine incidents have now been linked to the same attacker.

No details were released about the exact nature of the attacks and the current status of the victims.

Anyone with information should contact 101 or email: publicservicecentre@south-wales.pnn.police.uk and quote occurrence 2100050598.