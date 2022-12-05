"Valorant" patch 6.0 will be bringing back one of the three original maps in the game when it was first launched in beta. Riot Games confirmed that the Spilt would return to the map pool. Unfortunately, its return will come at the cost of two existing maps.

When Riot Games launched "Valorant" in beta in April 2020, only three maps were available—Bind, Haven, and Split. Since then, Riot added a few stunning new settings for gamers to battle it out in the 5v5 tactical shooter.

Some of the classic maps have undergone modifications as new ones have been added to the rotation. Sightlines have been altered, angles for viewing spike sites have been made available, and new routes have been introduced to get around them.

Along with the adjustments, the developers also changed the eight-map strong pool by removing several maps from rotation and keeping only a seven-map rotation. The final map removed from the rotation was Split, and fans weren't happy about it. Nevertheless, after a six-month absence, it will soon return.

On top of the changes, the developers have also altered the eight-map strong pool by taking maps out of rotation and maintaining just a seven-map rotation. Split was the last map taken out of the rotation, and fans weren't too pleased about it. However, after a six-month stint on the sidelines, the map will finally be coming back.

'Valorant' Patch 6.0 to reintroduce Split

Split will be returning to "Valorant" in January 2023 with the arrival of Patch 6.0. "Split is back! We know a lot of you were sad to see this one go, so we're very happy to bring this back to you all (with a few updates as well…) Not a lot to add here really," Riot Game's Joe "Pearl Hogbash" Lansford said, according to Dexerto.

Apparently, a lot of players have been clamouring for its return, that Riot had to acquiesce. "Lots of you wanted it back, and it makes sense with the other pool shifts. We're looking forward to seeing how everyone plays the map with all the new Agents and meta shifts that have happened since Split left the rotation," he added.

'Valorant' Patch 6.0 will remove two maps

Unfortunately, Split's reappearance will come at the cost of two maps. Riot also confirmed that Patch 6.0 would remove the maps Bind and Breeze.

Thankfully, the two maps will only be removed from Unrated and Competitive. This means that Bind and Breeze will still be available in custom game modes and in Spike Rush.

"For Breeze, we feel like this map has some room to improve in terms of Agents and team comp diversity, as well as some opportunities for simplification of the space," he added. "And for Bind, it's mostly about strategic diversity. We'd like to open up more play around the teleporters and potentially rethink how teams execute, and defend against executes, on both sites."