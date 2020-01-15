Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have called it quits after more than eight years of dating.

A source has confirmed the news to People, however, neither of them have come out to react on the separation.

The "High School Musical" actress started dating Austin in September 2011, around a year after she split from Zac Efron. Over the years, the duo became inseparable and often filled their social media accounts with posts about each other.

However, in the recent months, the former couple had to spend time apart as Vanessa Hudgens has been overseas filming the sequel of Netflix movie "The Princess Switch" while Austin Butler is expected to soon head to Australia to start working on Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in which he will be playing the American singer.

Speculations of a break-up started when neither Hudgens nor Butler shared photos of them celebrating Christmas or New Year's Eve together. The last time Hudgens posted about the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor was on October 31, when she shared a picture of them dressed in Gothic costumes alongside their dog, Darla, and captioned it: "Happy Halloween from my family to your."

Earlier in August 2019, Hudgens posted a heartfelt message about Butler when the then long-term couple celebrated his 28th birthday. "Happy birthday to my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything. 28 is going to be (fire stickers)," the 31-year-old had written on Instagram."

However, when the actress celebrated her 31st birthday on the set of "The Princess Switch: Switched Again" on December 13, Butler didn't accompany her younger sister- Stella Hudgens, who had surprised her on the film set.

Meanwhile, the last picture that Butler shared of them was in July 2019, a snapshot of the duo at the movie premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Their breakup was first reported by US Weekly. A source claimed to the outlet: "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup."