Vanessa Hudgens and Kyle Kuzma sparked dating rumours after they were seen having dinner together shortly before the actress cheered for the NBA player at a recent Lakers game.

"The Princess Switch" star was seen courtside, cheering, during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The game, which took place at the Madison Square Garden, saw Hudgens dressed down for the occasion as she cheered among the crowd.

She wore a black cap and black shirt and accessorised with a matching pair of hoop earrings. She shared a video from the game on her Instagram story, that shows Lakers forward Anthony David scoring a point. The 31-year-old "High School Musical" star also shared pictures of herself at the game. She joined director Eamon O'Rourke in the photos and can be seen holding a beer.

"I mean we did our best to take a good pic. Lol @eamonorourke @lakers," Hudgens captioned the pictures.

The sighting comes less than 24 hours after Hudgens and Kuzma were photographed having dinner together. Photos obtained by TMZ show them smiling at each other while enjoying a bottle of wine and a meal at Lilia, a famous Italian resto in Brooklyn.

Last week, Hudgens also cheered for Kuzma at the Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. She even gave the power forward a shout-out in her Instagram.

Likewise, she commented on a photo Kuzma shared of himself on his Instagram, in which he captioned "Yeaaa we like thatttt." Hudgens wrote "Ya we doooo."

It is unclear if Hudgens and Kuzma are dating. The actress seemed happy to hang out with him though, given that she just came from a breakup.

Rumours of the pair dating comes after it has been confirmed that Hudgens and her boyfriend of eight years, Austin Butler, are no longer together. They have split reportedly because of their busy schedules. They have been apart for long periods of time while working on different projects in different countries.

Hudgens and Butler split after having talked about taking their relationship to the next level. They had reportedly discussed engagement plans. As for Kuzma, he has previously been seen hanging out with Kendall Jenner and was rumoured to have dated Australian model Nicole Shiraz in 2019.