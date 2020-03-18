Vanessa Paradis calls Amber Heard's allegations of domestic violence against Johnny Depp "false facts."

Paradis said in legal documents submitted to the court that Heard's accusations against Depp are "outrageous" and "distressing." They have caused damage to his career because "people have gone on believing these false facts."

The model, who shares two children with Depp, said that she has been aware of the "Aquaman" actress' allegations of physical and emotional abuse for more than four years. But she never believed them because they do not represent the father of her children.

"I work as a musician, singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion model. I have known Johnny Deep for more than 25 Years. We've been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together," Paradis wrote in her testimony obtained by The Blast. "Through all these years, I've known Johnny to be kind, attentive, generous, and a non-violent person and father," she added.

In her testimony in support of Depp's defamation case against Heard, Paradis shared that the actor was never violent nor abusive toward her. She said Heard's allegations do not describe "the true Johnny I have known."

Paradis added that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is loved by everyone not just his family and friends.

"On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we've seen," she wrote, adding that Heard's allegations are "so upsetting as he has helped so many persons in his personal and professional life, with kindness and generosity."

Depp has so far received an outpouring of support in his defamation case against Heard. Aside from Paradis, Penelope Cruz and Winona Ryder both testified that he is a good man incapable of hurting anyone. They do not believe Heard's allegations of domestic violence because Depp has only been kind, caring, sweet, and loving towards them.

Depp filed the defamation case against his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in which she called herself a survivor of domestic violence. In his lawsuit, the actor claimed that Heard physically abused him during their marriage and not the other way around.