Ryan Tubridy, a Virgin Radio UK personality, announced on air that he and his partner Clare Kambettu are engaged, describing the moment as 'very, very happy.'

The couple, who have been together since 2023, marked their anniversary with a romantic retreat in the West of Ireland last Thursday evening.

The Proposal: A Perfect Irish Backdrop

Ryan revealed on his radio show that he proposed in a gorgeous setting surrounded by strangers, with fantastic weather and an incredible atmosphere. He described the experience as 'one of those beautiful moments where the world feels lighter and there's a whole new adventure ahead.' It's a powerful, emotional depiction that will captivate readers.

Ethical Sparkle: A Ring with a Conscience

The pair chose a beautiful 2.4-carat diamond ring with a 2-carat emerald-cut central stone flanked by tapering baguettes made from certified lab diamonds. Clare's pick represents her ethical principles and demonstrates a growing trend of eco-friendly luxury in engagement rings.

Ryan's Thoughts on Life After the Late Late Show

Tubridy, who left RTE's iconic Late Late Show two years ago, has fully embraced his transfer to the UK to present the Virgin Radio mid-morning slot and his Book Shelf podcast.

He remarked that while he misses the connection of the Toy Show, he does not miss hosting Late Late at all. The engagement provides a joyous contrast to the difficult years preceding his departure from RTE.

'Very Exciting Time' for Listeners and Fans

Ryan described the engagement as 'a very exciting time to be alive,' telling listeners that he considers himself 'a very, very lucky man.'

Fans in Ireland and around the UK will be eager to follow the next chapter in his life. It's a newsworthy occasion that combines broadcasting success with genuine personal development.