Prince Harry's friends from the military have taken to social media to share their memories with the Duke of Sussex and to ask the public to support his decisions.

Glenn Haughton, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Staff Committee, shared his photo with the prince on Twitter along with a few good words. He called Prince Harry a "selfless" man and shunned the society for how they reacted after he exited as senior royal.

"Let me tell you this because I know. PH is a soldier, veteran & servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting & fickle society," Haughton wrote, adding that Prince Harry is a "selfless, loving father, brother & son that has given so much of his life to better the lives of others."

Meanwhile, another veteran friend of Prince Harry commended him for the wonderful things he has done for the wounded soldiers. He talked about personally serving the military with the royal during their tour in Afghanistan in 2012-2013. He too shared his photo with Prince Harry.

"I personally served with Harry in Afghan 2012/13 and think hes a top bloke, hes done amazing things with the INVICTUS games, supporting wounded and injured soldiers so we need to do the same for him. Get behind him when he needs our country and back him in whatever he chooses," the former veteran tweeted.

Their expressions of support for the Duke of Sussex comes after Prince Harry revealed the venue for the next Invictus Games, which will take place in the Netherlands, in The Hague in May. Then, it will move to Germany in 2022, according to ET Canada.

Veterans are not the only ones who shared their support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they announced their exit as senior royals. British TV and film personalities including Hugh Grant, Amanda Holden, Sir Elton John, and Bette Midler, to name a few, are also with the couple. They believe that they are carving their own path by living a life outside of the royal spotlight.

Likewise, netizens slammed how the British press/tabloids treat Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. One commented that they are "wholly admirable people," while another asked the public to let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live their life and let them be happy.