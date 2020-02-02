A top executive of L Brands that organised the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for decades has been accused of sexual harassment, bullying and breeding a culture of misogyny. All this was flourishing under Leslie Wexner, the billionaire founder and chief executive of L Brands.

Even a supermodel like Bella Hadid didn't escape from Ed Razek's lewd comment during a fitting for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Hadid was being measured for underwear when Razek, who watching from a couch in the same room, allegedly told "forget the panties." There were three people in the room at that time and a fourth one narrated this incident to The New York Times.

He allegedly remarked that the bigger question was whether the TV network would let the 23-year-old model walk "down the runway with those perfect breasts."

At the same fitting Razek allegedly also touched another model's crotch over her underwear. However, a rep for Hadid and a spokesperson for Victoria's Secret did not immediately respond.

The former top executive meanwhile denied the allegations. He told in an email to Times that "the accusations in this reporting are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context." Razek added: "I've been fortunate to work with countless, world-class models and gifted professionals and take great pride in the mutual respect we have for each other."

The most sought-after annual lingerie fashion show was cancelled last year amid controversy about the lack of body diversity on the runway.

Hadid has walked the runway for Victoria's Secret three times – 2016, 2017 and 2018. In November 2019, the model said it was on Rihanna's Fenty show that she "felt powerful."

"For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy," Hadid said of the experience. "Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear," according to WWD.