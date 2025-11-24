White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has candidly revealed the intense personal toll of her high-pressure role, admitting the job has given her 'PTSD about making plans' and forced her to cancel numerous family holidays.

Karoline Leavitt Opens Up About Family and White House Duties

Leavitt has made history by being the youngest White House press secretary at 28. She is married to Nicholas Riccio, a real estate developer from New Hampshire, and they share a one-year-old son, Nick.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, she opened up about the pressure her job has put on her family life. Apparently, serving in the Oval Office is such a demanding job that she has decided to stop planning her family's outings because most were eventually cancelled.

'Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don't,' Leavitt said.

As a family, Leavitt and her husband, who is 32 years her senior, 'just roll with it.' Since they can't be sure about her schedule, whenever she's free, they 'take advantage of that as a family.'

She also admitted that they had planned holidays that they had to cancel because she's President Donald Trump's main contact with the media. They reportedly planned 'three different mini weekend getaway vacations' this summer. Unfortunately, 'All three got cancelled due to foreign policy events.'

Despite what had happened, Leavitt has no regrets. She already knew that her job is demanding and that it's 'temporary.'

'But that's part of the job, and it's what makes it fun and challenging and keeps every day new,' she said, while noting that they just had three years 'to go.'

Karoline Juggles Mummy Duties With White House Job

Karoline Leavitt gave birth to her firstborn just days before Trump's campaign started. Since her job includes travelling across the country, she returned to work just four days after her delivery, per Yahoo! News.

The new mum admitted that she felt a 'sense of guilt' due to the demands of her work. She clarified, however, that she spends every free time with her child, especially on weekends and evenings.

She also takes her son to work. For instance, throughout Trump's campaign, she set up a studio where she could do press hits and TV interviews while still caring for her baby.

'I was able to easily go downstairs and do a quick TV hit and then, of course, attend to my child,' Leavitt shared when she appeared on the Post Run High podcast in April 2025.

According to her, she would rush back to the office with her newborn. Apparently, Leavitt made it work despite the challenges.

'He was always with me throughout the entire duration of the campaign and just made it work,' she added.

Karoline Has 'A Good Support System'

The mother of one admits that keeping a full-time job and caring for a baby is an 'incredible challenge' for her. She wants to be the best mother while delivering the best performance in the White House.

She's still finding her balance and acknowledges how it 'takes a lot of sacrifice and a lot of prioritisation.' However, she's blessed to have a great support system.

'Having a good support system is so incredibly important ... [and] I'm not perfect at it,' she said via People.

