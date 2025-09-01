KEY POINTS Professional guide Cris Hazzard says most tragedies are preventable with preparation and proper gear.

A reliable LED headlamp is the most overlooked but lifesaving item hikers should carry.

Hikers are urged to check park websites, share their plans with others, and not delay calling for help if they run into trouble.

Hiking offers peace, adventure and breathtaking views, but it can also carry fatal risks when preparation falls short. In recent months, a troubling number of disappearances have been reported in US national parks — underscoring how a few simple precautions can mean the difference between life and death.

On Wednesday, officials found the remains of a Minnesota man who was last heard from in late July after setting off on a three-day trek through Wyoming's Big Horn National Park.

Meanwhile, a New Jersey hiker who vanished on 28 July while tackling one of the Grand Canyon's most punishing trails remains missing. Authorities have provided no updates since.

'Most Tragedies are Preventable'

Professional guide and author Cris Hazzard, widely known as 'The Hiking Guy', argues that the majority of such tragedies could have been avoided.

'The overwhelming percentage of missing hikers and accidents and tragedies we see, I think, are probably preventable', he told ABC News. 'People either don't know what they are getting into or they're not prepared'.

Hazzard's advice, aimed at both beginners and seasoned hikers, highlights a simple hack that many overlook: carry a reliable LED headlamp or flashlight.

Do Your Homework

Preparation, Hazzard insists, begins long before you lace up your boots. 'Before even beginning a trail or camping excursion, check the park's website to make sure it's open and that there aren't any warnings in place', he explained.

He warns against the mindset of ignoring alerts after spending money on a trip. 'A lot of times people think, "It's not going to happen to me. I spent all this money to visit the Grand Canyon and you're not going to take the hike away from me." I get it, but you need to take that stuff seriously.'

He also points to the AllTrails app, which lets hikers read recent trail reports from others on the ground. Knowing in advance about a swollen river, a washed-out path or unexpected closures can prevent a small miscalculation from escalating into an emergency.

The Overlooked Lifesaver

Among the standard checklist — breathable clothing, a sturdy backpack, water and electrolytes, and a rain jacket — Hazzard singles out one item that can change everything.

'Think of a situation when you sprain your ankle halfway through, and there are a couple of hours of daylight left. You're hobbling back, and if you don't know the trail, you could end up in the pitch dark. You could get lost, and things could snowball quickly. That LED headlamp is going to bail you out of that.'

For Hazzard, light equals safety. Darkness not only disorients but also drastically reduces a lost hiker's odds of survival.

Technology as Backup

Beyond the headlamp, Hazzard recommends satellite communication devices such as the Garmin InReach, which allow users to send SOS alerts and even non-emergency updates to friends and family.

'It's like a rugged outdoor instrument,' he said. 'You can not only alert authorities but also tell your family when you're just running late. That alone can save a lot of worry and prevent unnecessary rescue operations.'

Another option is a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB), which can broadcast a hiker's location to rescue teams at the push of a button. Some models update a hiker's position every ten minutes, creating a "breadcrumb trail" that can drastically reduce the time needed to locate someone in distress.

Hazzard stresses that if something does go wrong, hikers should not wait. 'Time is an asset in rescuing you. Officials would much rather know that you need help, even if they don't send a helicopter. At least they can make sure that you're safe', he said.

He does not discourage solo hiking but insists on leaving clear details of your route and expected return time with a trusted contact. 'The sooner you report somebody missing and you can give officials specific information about where that person was hiking, the better the chances of that person being found', he added.

Other smart tips

Practical advice from experienced hikers has also been circulating online. Some recommend filling out a simple form and leaving it on your car dashboard — with details of your route, departure time and equipment — to assist rescuers if you don't return. Others carry fluorescent orange flagging tape to mark trails or signal for help.

Another common suggestion is to store emergency contacts under "I.C.E" (In Case of Emergency) in your phone, so first responders can quickly identify who to call.

Hiking isn't Everest — but it isn't a stroll either

Hazzard wants people to enjoy the outdoors without fear but with respect for its dangers. 'Going to the wilderness can look like climbing Mount Everest, and really it's not', he said. 'But if you get in trouble, it's not like going for a walk in a neighbourhood where you can call a Uber. You just have to prepare a little bit. If you look at it that way, it's not so intimidating or so scary.'

For those planning their next hike, it may not be fancy gear or costly tech that saves your life. Sometimes, it is as simple as remembering to pack a headlamp.