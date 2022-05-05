Vietnam has opened a new tourist attraction for people who love heights and the thrill of feeling on top of the world. The country has opened a glass-bottomed bridge suspended at 490 feet above a dense forest.

The Bach Long pedestrian bridge is in the northwest Son La province of the country. Its name translates to "white dragon," and it passes through a valley that lies between two peaks. The total length of the massive structure is 632 metres or 690 yards. Its floor is made from French-produced tempered glass. It can withstand the weight of around 450 people at a time.

The world’s longest glass-bottom bridge opened in Vietnam this month - suspended at a stunning height of 150 meters (490 feet) and spanning over 600 meters (1,970 feet) in length.



According to the company involved in its operation and construction, it is the world's longest glass bridge and is longer than a similar bridge located in China's Guangdong region. However, their claims are yet to be verified by Guinness World Records.

The bridge, which was opened for the public on Saturday, saw a footfall of nearly 15,000 visitors in the first three days, according to a report in The Independent.

The tickets are priced at £22.64 for adults and £15.67 for children on holidays. On normal days, these would cost around £3.48. It is said to be Vietnam's third such structure.

"When standing on the bridge, travellers will be able to admire the beauty of nature," said Hoang Manh Duy, a representative of the bridge's operator.

The country, which is set to host the Southeast Asian Games in two weeks, is trying its best to attract more and more tourists. The country's tourism sector was one of the most affected industries after Covid-19 struck the world in early 2020.

Its government has taken several steps to lure domestic as well as international tourists. Vietnam has removed quarantine requirements for international visitors and resumed 15 days of visa-free travel for citizens from 13 countries in mid-March.

Visitors are only required to self-monitor their health for 10 days upon arrival.