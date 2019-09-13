The cast of "Fast & Furious" still remembers their dear friend, Paul Walker, especially on what would have been his 46th birthday. They each shared their greetings for the late actor who died nearly six years ago.

Vin Diesel took time off from filming "Fast & Furious 9" in Scotland on Thursday, to write a touching message to his best pal. On his Instagram page, the actor shared a photo of Walker along with the words "Always in our hearts."

"So much to tell you... so much to share," he wrote.

Diesel said the cast had a party last night to show appreciation for everyone's hard work and recalled their time together when they would get everyone drunk especially Justin (Lin). John Cena was also there at the party, among others.

The 52-year old added that on any normal day he would have embarrassed Walker with a birthday cake. Instead, he thinks back on their friendship and how lucky he is to have known him.

"I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud," Diesel continued and closed his heartfelt message with "Happy birthday... it's amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place."

Diesel revealed that Walker's daughter, Meadow, was so thoughtful to send him well-wishes on her father's birthday. He said she has her father's heart.

Other "Fast & Furious" stars shared their respective photos with Walker and greeted him on their Instagram pages. Dwayne Johnson said Walker's legacy will live on and Jordana Brewster wrote that she misses him every day, especially his laugh and giant hugs. Ludacris chimed in and said Walker's "legacy will always be alive" and his presence felt everywhere."

Meanwhile, Meadow shared a throwback black and white photo with her father and wrote a simple but meaningful message.

"Happy birthday to the loveliest soul I'll ever know," she captioned the shot.

Walker died from a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013, while attending a charity event for his organization Reach Out Worldwide. Outside of being an actor and being famous for his "Fast & Furious" films, he was also known for his humanitarian works.