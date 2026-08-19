OnlyFans model Alice Rosenblum is seen meeting a man introduced as her $3 million (about £2.4 million) top spender in a viral clip that has sparked debate over his first words to her. In the footage, he appears to say: 'You're much fatter in person.'

Rosenblum appears visibly upset by the comment, asking: 'Fatter?' She later tells the man: 'I don't wanna talk to you after you said that. That was so mean.'

The clip has circulated on X and TikTok, where viewers have debated whether the man said 'fatter' or 'badder'. Rosenblum later said he had used the latter word and was not insulting her appearance.

Awkward First Meeting With 'Top Spender'

TikTok posts promoting the segment describe the meeting as having been arranged by online creator Clavicular for a filmed dating-show-style feature. The encounter was later reposted across social media, where attention focused on the disputed remark and Rosenblum's immediate response.

This OF girl was VISIBLY upset after her TOP SPENDER who spent over $3,000,000 on her crossed the line 😳



"You're so gross, go away. Stop trying to touch me I'm calling the cops" pic.twitter.com/fmu7rNprwH — Cbay (@notCloutbay) August 18, 2026

Rosenblum is introduced to the man as people around them react to the unusual meeting. One speaker identifies him as 'actually your top spender', while another says some comparable podcast clips are 'scripted fake podcast' material.

After the comment about her appearance, Rosenblum asks: 'Fatter?' She later says: 'I don't really want to talk to you out here,' before adding: 'I'm scared.'

The man repeats the disputed remark after Rosenblum asks whether he has called her 'fatter'. His expression and delivery remain largely unchanged as Rosenblum appears visibly uncomfortable.

Rosenblum then says: 'I don't wanna talk to you after you said that. That was so mean.' Her response appears to relate to the remark that some viewers hear as: 'You're much fatter in person.'

The footage does not establish the man's intention. Rosenblum later said he had used the word 'badder', rather than 'fatter', and that the comment was intended to say she looked better in person.

Viral OnlyFans Clip Divides Viewers

Rosenblum addressed the disputed audio in a follow-up interview, saying the man had delivered a speech ahead of their meeting. She maintained that he said 'badder' rather than 'fatter'.

Some social-media users have continued to argue that the audio sounds like 'fatter'. The short clip has therefore split viewers between Rosenblum's account and their own interpretation of the remark.

Rosenblum's visible discomfort should not be attributed exclusively to the disputed word. The footage shows that she later says she does not want to talk to the man outside and states: 'I'm scared.'

The X video post that circulated the footage identifies the man as Rosenblum's top spender and includes the $3 million claim. A linked TikTok video also shares the encounter.

What the Viral Video Does Not Confirm

The reported $3 million total is a claim made in the social-media material and has not been substantiated by financial records reviewed for this report. At an approximate exchange rate of £0.80 to $1, it is equivalent to about £2.4 million.

No direct public statement from the man, Clavicular or the programme's production team was included in the material reviewed. Rosenblum's clarification that the disputed word was 'badder' came in a follow-up interview transcript supplied for this report.