Japanese adult-video actress Ririko Kinoshita says her husband spent about a week in a daze and battling insomnia after discovering she had secretly worked in porn for two years, yet she believes the confession ultimately helped revive what she describes as a cold marriage.

'He seemed shocked,' she recalled, adding that he appeared unable to sleep as he tried to process the disclosure.

Kinoshita entered Japan's adult-video industry in March 2020, aged 34 and already married. She did not tell her husband about the work when she began, keeping it private for around two years.

The account has drawn attention because its outcome diverges from the expected fallout from a serious marital secret. Kinoshita maintains that the relationship changed not because of the concealment itself, but after the couple confronted issues that had pre-dated her career.

Ririko Kinoshita's Secret Career

Anxiety about ageing shaped Kinoshita's decision to make an adult film, she explained, after fears that she would 'keep declining' as she grew older. Her original aim was to preserve a record of how she looked at that point in her life.

She first looked for a photographer to shoot nude images and contacted a love-doll company about modelling, but neither route worked out. Eventually, she approached an adult talent agency with the intention of filming privately just once.

'I only wanted to appear in one film,' Kinoshita recalled. The plan changed after her first shoot, when she found the set to be a 'very creative space' and chose to continue in the industry.

Before her debut, the marriage had already become, in her words, 'somewhat superficial'. She later felt neglected by her husband, while the secret itself left her with guilt and made the distance between them more pronounced.

After around two years, Kinoshita told him: 'I'm going to live the way I want to live,' before revealing her adult-film career. She said her husband then spent roughly a week in a daze.

Husband's Reaction to Adult-Film Career

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Kinoshita says her husband did not ask her to leave the industry despite his initial distress.

She believes that his position began to change when he saw her remain committed both to work and to their home life.

'Little by little, our cold marriage became warmer,' she said. Her husband now takes an interest in her work travel and, she said, has even described her dedication as 'kind of cool'.

The husband has not spoken publicly in the reports reviewed, so the details of his distress and later support remain Kinoshita's account.

Why Kinoshita Says the Marriage Changed

Kinoshita believes that the couple's prior distance was the deeper issue. 'If I had not become an adult actress, our marriage might have completely grown cold,' she said.

Her experience should not be read as evidence that secrecy or pornography can repair a relationship. It is one person's account of a private marriage, in which disclosure prompted a gradual shift rather than an immediate reconciliation.

Six years after her debut, Kinoshita says she no longer sees ageing as she did in her thirties. She has described the later change in outlook as part of the personal journey that began with her decision to enter the adult-video industry.

The marriage account remains Kinoshita's own, while her husband has not publicly commented. Her interview offers an account of secrecy, distress and acceptance, but not a universal prescription for other relationships.