'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, has been widely mocked after his latest videos from Paris showed a string of awkward attempts to chat up women, only for him to end up admitting that he had 'no game' at all after being rejected by 'every girl in Paris.'

Looksmaxxing is the online subculture built around young men trying to maximise their physical attractiveness, often through appearance, grooming and performance-focused self-improvement. Clavicular has become one of its more recognisable faces, helped along by a highly online presence and a taste for controversy that has kept him circulating well beyond the usual corner of the internet. The Paris trip, though, landed very differently. It was less romance, more public embarrassment, and the optics were rough.

'Looksmaxxing' Meets Paris Reality

In one clip filmed at a bar in the French capital, Clavicular approaches a woman working behind the counter, takes her hand and kisses it, then tells her, 'I don't mean to bother you while you are working but you are very pretty.' She smiles, says, 'Thank you,' and gets back to making drinks. That is the end of the encounter. No flirtatious spark, no cinematic moment, just a man at a bar being gently ignored.

Turning to his friends afterwards, he appears to know he is taking a bruising. 'I am dropping game but it is not hitting. I'm shooting air balls today,' he says. It is the sort of line that sounds like a joke until you realise he means it.

Later, outside a restaurant, he tries again. This time he walks up to a table of women and says, 'I'm Clavicular, don't look me up though on Google.' When they ask, 'Are you famous?' he answers, 'Yeah', before they tell him, 'OK. Have a good time in Paris.' That, more or less, is that. Paris, famously unbothered.

Clavicular eventually leans into the humiliation himself, telling the camera, 'You know I have the worst game so I don't claim to ever be something I am not. I am not a f***ing pick up artist. I am a f***ing artist, I will tell you everything you need to know about looksmaxxing but going up to chicks is not my specialty.' It is a surprisingly candid admission, and perhaps the most human moment in the whole awkward little saga.

Backlash Travels Far Beyond Paris

The embarrassment did not stay on his feed. According to the report, French media picked up the clips and the reaction was openly mocking, with outlets ranging from the right-wing Le Figaro to the Communist daily L'Humanité effectively applauding the women for showing little interest. Le Figaro ran the line 'That's my France,' which is a neat way of saying the same thing everyone else was already thinking. The internet, naturally, had a field day too.

That broader reaction matters because Clavicular is not just some random man in a bar with a camera. He has built a sizeable following online, with the report saying he has 901,000 Instagram followers and earns about $100,000 a month from Kick, the streaming platform where he broadcasts much of his content. In that light, the Paris clips were not just a bad night out. They were a public collapse of the exact image he trades in.

The trouble is, controversy has long followed him. Previous videos have included footage of him running over a man in his car after alleging the man had been stalking him. It also notes a clip in which he sang along to 'Heil Hitler,' described there as the antisemitic song from Kanye West, while he was with Andrew Tate. He has also collaborated with other controversial manosphere figures including Nick Fuentes and Tate. That is the world he occupies, and Paris did not soften it.

Court Trouble and a Messy Public Image

There is also the separate matter of his legal problems. The report says Clavicular was sentenced in Miami-Dade County last month after being accused of shooting at an alligator in Florida. He accepted a plea deal on Friday over the March 26 incident and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges after filming himself firing a gun at a gator in the Florida Everglades.

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He was sentenced to 20 hours of community service and six months of probation. The report added that he was banned from streaming or monetising his service hours, and was also required to take Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission firearm safety and wildlife protection courses. It is quite a list, and not the sort that helps anyone build a polished public persona.

Which is perhaps why the Paris footage landed so hard. Clavicular was already known as a confrontational, attention-seeking internet figure. The clips from Paris showed something else entirely, a man whose self-styled confidence ran straight into indifference. For an influencer built around appearance, status and performance, that is the kind of public moment that sticks. Hard.