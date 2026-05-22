Sophie Rain's latest revelation is gaining traction once again for obvious reasons.

Read more Women Exposed After Viral 'Athlete Dating Rules' Reveal How to 'Lock In' Rich Sports Stars Women Exposed After Viral 'Athlete Dating Rules' Reveal How to 'Lock In' Rich Sports Stars

OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain has claimed she turned down a £11.8 million ($15 million) offer from an unnamed athlete. The athlete allegedly wanted to take her virginity.

Rain shared the claim in a social media reel posted on Monday, 18 May. The video displayed a text message sent to her by the anonymous athlete which read: 'if I gave you $15 million would you let me take your vi*****ty???'

The 23-year-old internet personality told her viewers that the offer was made just the previous week.

'Someone last week offered me $15 million to take my V-card,' Rain said.

An off-camera voice then asked how she responded to the massive financial proposition. Rain answered without hesitation and insisted that she's not that type of girl.

'Um, no. I obviously have morals,' she emphasised.

Fans Questioned Rain's Claim

The report also noted that the post quickly sparked intense debate across various platforms. Many social media users openly questioned the validity of the story.

A large number of viewers replied to her video using 'cap' emojis. The symbol is widely used online to denote disbelief or lying.

It Isn't the First Time

However, this is not the first time the content creator has faced backlash. Rain has encountered similar skepticism whenever she discusses her personal life online.

This past December, Rain directly addressed critics who questioned her lifestyle. People expressed disbelief over her claims of remaining a virgin despite her massive success on OnlyFans. A clip from an interview where she made the revelation circulated heavily across the internet.

Rain's controversial virginity has since become a huge part of her identity as an internet personality. She first made headlines about the subject when she publicly revealed that she was both a virgin and a Christian during an appearance on Kowski's livestream in 2024.

Well aware of the public's reactions, Rain acknowledged that her adult industry career might seem contradictory to her background but insisted that it's the truth. She clarified that her content creation is strictly a solo endeavour. She maintains that no other people participate in her videos.

Rain's Rise to Fame

Rain was raised in Tampa, Florida, within a devout Christian household. She grew up living on food stamps, and her family regularly relied on local church services. Before her internet fame, she worked for two years as a minimum-wage waitress at a local restaurant. She was reportedly fired after her employer discovered her online activities.

She officially launched her OnlyFans account in May 2023 and initially built her audience by posting dance and bikini content on TikTok and Instagram. Her rise on the adult platform was meteoric. By November 2024, she went viral after posting a screenshot of her earnings. The image revealed she grossed £34 million ($43 million) in her first year.

Rain's income has continued to skyrocket. In early 2026, Rain published a screen recording verifying that her all-time gross earnings on the platform had surpassed $100 million (£79 million). She reportedly earned £65.5 million ($83 million) in 2025 alone.

Rain's rapid ascent has been marked by significant controversy. Her business ventures have also drawn scrutiny. She co-founded the 'Bop House' in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The property is a collaborative content creation hub for OnlyFans models.