A video of former Miss World Jamaica Lisa Hanna seemingly giving Kate Middleton the cold shoulder has gone viral online.

Royal followers are in a debate over whether the politician, who is a member of the People's National Party, really snubbed the duchess as seen in the clip. The video was taken from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Jamaica on Tuesday, as part of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

The video shows Kate Middleton turning to look at Hanna sitting beside her. She smiled but the other woman looked away without smiling back. Seemingly aware of the snub, the 40-year old tried to stay composed afterward. The incident reportedly happened during a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport.

Lisa Hanna is not having it with Kate. https://t.co/2tke3BalQ0 — Romario R. Ricketts (@RomarioRickettz) March 22, 2022

Netizens were quick to point out the awkward interaction with some calling it "karma" for the duchess' alleged snub of Meghan Markle at the 2020 Commonwealth Service. In it, Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged pleasantries with Prince Edward and his wife Sophie. But they appeared to ignore the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The former "Suits" star was even seen smiling and waving but was snubbed by the couple.

One wrote on Twitter, "Karma is always on time," and another commented, "Her KARMA for what she did to Meghan at the Commonwealth Service! Embarrassing!!!"

"For just a second, I felt a twinge of pity for Kate getting the cold shoulder. Then I thought of Meghan and thought NAWWW. Karma baby," another tweeted.

However, Hanna took to her Instagram to shut down rumours that she snubbed Kate Middleton. Along with photos and videos from the event, she wrote, "Today I welcomed Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate to Jamaica on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

Hanna added that she and Kate Middleton "had a very interactive and pleasant conversation throughout the proceedings" as they talked about family, their cultures, and their people." She said that Jamaica will "always remain a courteous and respectful country" until they gain their independence from the British monarchy.