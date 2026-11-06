Vivienne Jolie, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has shared a deeply personal account of her struggle with an eating disorder, revealing that she received hospital treatment earlier this year. The young artist chose to explore the difficult experience through her artwork and personal diary entries.

Her works were presented at an exhibition in Los Angeles titled The Tulip Field. The collection offers a rare glimpse into a challenging period of her life, with Vivienne using creative expression to reflect on her time receiving medical care.

Vivienne Shares Her Hospital Experience Through Art

According to reports about the exhibition, Vivienne's artwork was accompanied by excerpts from diary entries documenting her experiences during treatment. In one statement attributed to her, she wrote: 'I feel so numb right now to everything, and if I eat, that numbness will stop, and that scares me more than anything.'

She also described the experience as both the worst and best time of her life, explaining that she believed she had become a better person as a result. Other diary excerpts reportedly explored the complicated emotions she experienced while receiving care, including feelings of guilt and the difficulty of accepting support from others. The writings were dated April and May 2026, offering a timeline of some of the reflections that later became part of her artistic project.

The Tulip Field Exhibition Offers a Personal Perspective

The exhibition, titled The Tulip Field, features more than a dozen handmade paintings alongside personal writings inspired by Vivienne's experiences. Some of the artwork reportedly depicts tulip characters in hospital settings, including scenes involving medical treatment and moments of comfort between patients.

The imagery provides a creative way of exploring subjects that can be difficult to discuss openly. Rather than presenting a detailed account of her medical history, Vivienne has chosen to communicate aspects of her experience through paintings and selected diary passages.

She also expressed gratitude towards the hospital staff and fellow patients who supported her during treatment. The exhibition marks another step in her developing interest in the arts, which has previously included theatre and behind-the-scenes production work.

Vivienne's Creative Projects

In 2024, she worked alongside Angelina Jolie on the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which her mother produced. Vivienne was credited in the production's programme as Vivienne Jolie and worked as an assistant during the show's development. Jolie previously spoke positively about her daughter's interest in theatre, describing her as someone who preferred working behind the scenes.

Vivienne has also explored visual art outside the exhibition. In September 2026, she and her twin brother, Knox, participated in a Los Angeles street fair where they presented original artwork and other creative items.

♬ Doors - Noah Kahan @guesswhoisaw Vivienne Jolie was seen selling her art at the frog town art walk. Knox was there supporting his sister and they literally have the best relationship on earth. Angelina Jolie should be so proud. #tiktokmilestonechallenge

Vivienne's Milestone Comes Amid Name Change

The exhibition also follows another significant development in Vivienne's personal life. On 2 November 2026, a Los Angeles court approved her request to legally remove Pitt from her surname. She is now legally known as Vivienne Marcheline Jolie rather than Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt.

Despite the attention surrounding her famous parents, Vivienne's latest exhibition places the focus on her own experiences and creative interests. By sharing selected writings and artwork, she has offered the public a glimpse into a difficult chapter of her life while maintaining control over how much of her personal story she wishes to disclose.