Katy Perry was deliberately excluded from prosecutors' opening remarks at Russell Brand's rape trial in London, it emerged on Thursday, 5 November, after the comedian was convicted of rape and sexual assault. The decision followed legal submissions from Brand's defence team, with references to his former marriage to Perry considered potentially sensitive.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Brand, 51, guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The offences took place between 2004 and 2009, before his marriage to Perry. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. He is due to be sentenced on 9 November.

Why Katy Perry Was Left Out of Russell Brand's Rape Trial

According to Sky News, prosecutors initially intended to mention Perry during their opening address. Her name was subsequently removed following submissions from Brand's lawyers.

Lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC acknowledged in pretrial submissions that discussing Brand's relationship with Perry could raise sensitivities. The prosecution agreed to remove those references rather than introduce matters beyond the period covered by the charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) also confirmed that Perry was never asked to provide a witness statement during the investigation. There is no indication that she was expected to testify in the trial.

The restrictions extended beyond his former marriage. Prosecutors also agreed not to mention Brand's previous religious interests or his 2024 baptism in the River Thames during their opening address, ahead of his later public identification with Christianity.

The omissions offer an unusual glimpse into how the trial's boundaries were established. Brand's celebrity relationships were familiar to the public, but the proceedings focused on allegations from women whose experiences predated his marriage to Perry.

David Roberts, a senior Crown prosecutor, said Brand had used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes. The Metropolitan Police also praised the women who reported the offences following the verdicts.

Katy Perry's Revelations About Her Marriage to Russell Brand

Perry and Brand married in Rajasthan, India, in October 2010, following a whirlwind romance. Their relationship deteriorated within 14 months, and Brand filed for divorce on 30 December 2011. Their divorce became legally effective on 14 July 2012.

In a candid 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry described tensions over her success and independence. She said Brand struggled with her position as the boss during concert tours, characterising his behaviour as 'very controlling'.

The Teenage Dream singer acknowledged initially feeling responsible for the separation. However, she said she later discovered 'the real truth', which changed her understanding of their relationship and made her realise it wasn't her fault at all. However, she refused to disclose the matter publicly.

'I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day', Perry said. She added that she eventually let go of the responsibility she had felt, concluding: 'This isn't because of me; this is beyond me'.

Her remarks have attracted renewed attention following Brand's conviction, although Perry has never publicly connected them to the criminal offences. Any suggestion that her undisclosed information concerned those crimes would be speculative.

Her absence from the criminal proceedings was a legal decision, not evidence of what she knew.