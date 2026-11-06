Susan Saint James died from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to her death certificate, which has revealed new details about the illness that claimed the beloved actress' life at 80.

The document states that the interval between the onset of the disease and her death was months, offering further insight into her final chapter following her passing on 26 October.

Susan Saint James' Cause of Death Confirmed

The death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE, lists metastatic pancreatic cancer as the official cause of death for the Emmy-winning actress. It also records that the interval between the onset of the condition and her death was several months.

Saint James' representative previously confirmed her death on 26 October, revealing that she had died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The latest details provide official confirmation of the illness behind her death. However, neither the death certificate information reported by PEOPLE nor the family's announcement disclosed when she received her diagnosis or what treatment she underwent.

Family Pays Emotional Tribute to Susan Saint James

Following her death, Saint James' family remembered her as a generous and compassionate woman who valued helping others more than money.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, her family said she was 'generous with her time and energy' and instinctively drawn to people who needed encouragement. They also recalled how she made everyone she encountered feel important, regardless of their position or background.

'She taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people,' the family said.

The statement added that Saint James 'never met a stranger,' describing how even casual encounters with people, including shop clerks and fellow board members, often turned into meaningful conversations.

Her family said she carried the same fire and positivity into everything she did and never lost those qualities.

Susan Saint James Rose to Fame in 'McMillan & Wife'

Saint James first became widely recognised through the NBC television series McMillan & Wife, which premiered in 1971. She played Sally, the wife of Rock Hudson's character, police commissioner Stewart McMillan. The pair portrayed a married couple involved in solving crimes throughout the series, which ran for six seasons until 1977.

The role helped establish Saint James as a familiar face on American television and marked one of the defining periods of her acting career.

'Kate & Allie' Star Worked With Jane Curtin

Saint James enjoyed another major television success in the 1980s sitcom Kate & Allie, starring alongside Jane Curtin. The series followed two divorced women who decided to share a home while raising their children. When the show premiered in 1984, Saint James told PEOPLE that she could relate to the challenges faced by divorced women.

She also revealed that she had played a significant part in convincing Curtin to join the programme, repeatedly encouraging her to attend meetings, readings and rehearsals. Saint James recalled that Curtin eventually agreed after the pair performed before a live audience, whose laughter helped convince her that the show was worth pursuing.

Susan Saint James' Husband and Children

Saint James married Saturday Night Live co-creator Dick Ebersol in 1981. The couple had three sons together: Charlie, Willie and Teddy. Their youngest son, Teddy, died aged 14 in a plane crash in 2004.

The actress also had two daughters, Sunshine and Harmony Lucas, from her previous marriage to Tom Lucas. The couple were married from 1971 until 1977.

Saint James was 80 when she died on 26 October.