'Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT,' Nicki Minaj declared after three of the four candidates she publicly backed lost their races in a bruising midterm election for Republicans.

With Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress, the rapper doubled down on her support for Donald Trump. Rather than distancing herself from his political setbacks, Minaj defended the president on social media and hit back at critics.

Mixed Results for Minaj's Republican Endorsements

Minaj's endorsements produced just one victory, with three Republican candidates failing to win their respective races. In Michigan, Republican Mike Rogers lost the state's open Senate race to Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Republican John James also fell short in the gubernatorial contest against Democrat Jocelyn Benson.

Meanwhile, in New York, Republican Bruce Blakeman failed to unseat Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, handing Minaj another electoral disappointment. Florida offered one bright spot. Byron Donalds, a staunch Trump ally whom Minaj supported, won the governor's race.

Minaj Fires Back After Democratic Sweep

Rather than retreat from politics, Minaj returned to X on 5 November with a 15-point statement addressing the results and her critics. 'Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT,' she declared in one point, while another read, 'Maybe now our people will WAKE UP.'

Couple things:



1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.

2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.

3. Jesus is STILL LORD.

4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.

5. Knowledge is POWER.

6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds.

7. Blowing a billion on a… pic.twitter.com/0AOJbIIkiT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Minaj then turned her attention to Elon Musk and users of his social media platform. 'Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I'm sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue,' she wrote. She also praised Musk's Grok AI chatbot, describing it as a 'phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better.'

Last thing:



14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue.



15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot 🩷 pic.twitter.com/zVslOx35tx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

From White House Appearances to Campaign Endorsements

Minaj's latest remarks follow months of increasingly public support for Trump, including appearances alongside the president and participation in campaign-related events. In October, she reportedly travelled aboard Air Force One with the president ahead of a Michigan rally and took part in a mock interview for the White House press secretary role.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, Minaj repeatedly urged her followers to 'Vote Red' and shared posts endorsing Republican candidates. She also praised Trump as a businessman and a 'great guy'. At one point, she claimed he had won three presidential elections, although he has won the presidency twice, in 2016 and 2024.

Minaj Faces Criticism Over Post-Election Comments

Minaj's 15-point statement drew swift criticism on social media. One user added a 16th point to her list: 'Y'all still lost the midterms.' Another mocked her political support, writing, 'You went and spent Trump's money for ZERO RESULTS.'

Others took aim at her remarks about Musk's platform. One commenter reminded her, 'We were all here before Elon bought this app, girl.' Her praise for Grok also drew criticism, with another user accusing her of caring more about 'defending a billionaire's bank account than the future of actual human beings.'

Minaj was not the only prominent Trump supporter to attract attention following the election. Rob Schneider, Kevin Sorbo, and Elon Musk also faced online scrutiny, while Musk reportedly deleted his 'Vote Red Today!' post on X after Republicans suffered major losses.