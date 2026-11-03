A 2023 post by technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson has resurfaced following the fatal Learjet 60 crash in Florida on Sunday, 1 November. Robinson, 45, died with his wife, Helen Sharp, their two young children and five others. The aircraft was travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the jet crashed near Cresthaven at about 12.50pm local time. The National Transportation Safety Board lists the accident location as Lake Worth Beach, Florida. All nine people aboard died.

The families named seven passengers: Robinson, Sharp, their children Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2. They also named nanny Anita Maria Cetina and friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr. Both pilots died. The families called Robinson and Sharp 'devoted parents.'

The NTSB is leading the investigation. The aircraft was a Learjet 60 operated by Aurora Aviation, trading as Upper Jet. The flight travelled from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to North Eleuthera Airport.

The FAA and NTSB have not announced a cause. Air traffic control recordings reported by US media captured the crew discussing ice and turbulence before declaring an emergency. Those details do not establish the cause.

Why Adam Robinson's 'Guess I'm Dead' Post Resurfaced

Robinson's original X exchange is dated 19 July 2023. He replied to a discussion about where software companies should be built. An account called Ron Shah argued that companies not based in Tel Aviv were 'NGMI,' meaning 'not gonna make it.'

Robinson replied: 'I guess I'm dead.' The remark appeared to be a sarcastic response, not a reference to any specific danger. It attracted renewed attention after news of his death.

There is no evidence connecting Robinson's 2023 comment to the crash. Its circulation reflects online reaction to an unsettling coincidence, not information about the accident.

Who Was Adam Robinson? The Founder of retention.com and RB2B

Robinson attended Rice University in Houston, where he played guard on the men's basketball team. He later worked in finance before co-founding email marketing business Robly.

In a September 2024 interview with entrepreneur Sramana Mitra, Robinson described Robly ID. The feature identified website visitors who had not submitted a form. Customer interest prompted him to spin it out as GetEmails in November 2019, later renamed Retention.com.

Robinson said Robly was sold to a private equity buyer in 2021. He said Robly had about $3 million (£2.3 million) in annual recurring revenue when sold. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were $1.5 million (£1.1 million). He said Retention.com later reached about $23 million (£17.5 million) in annual recurring revenue.

Robinson said he used Retention.com's cash flow to support RB2B, launched in March 2024. Retention.com describes its product as identifying anonymous website visitors, a process Robinson called 'deanonymization.'

Retention.com, RB2B and MoltSets said they were supporting employees and the family. Their joint statement remembered Robinson as a mentor and 'a bold, outspoken leader who lived life to the fullest.'

Former Rice men's basketball coach Willis Wilson also paid tribute. Rice Men's Basketball shared his statement on 2 November, remembering Robinson as an uplifting former player.

The families thanked first responders and investigators. They asked for privacy while grieving. The NTSB investigation continues.