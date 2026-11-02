Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children, four of whom have now legally removed 'Pitt' from their surnames. Their youngest daughter, Vivienne, 18, became the latest after a California judge approved her name-change petition on Monday, 2 November 2026.

For context, Vivienne filed her petition in July, shortly after celebrating her 18th birthday. Her request followed similar decisions by three older siblings, Shiloh, Maddox and Zahara, whose legal name changes were approved between 2024 and September 2026.

According to court documents obtained by People, Vivienne's petition was approved without objections. Her legal name is now Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, replacing Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt.

The court decision confirms a change she had already made publicly. In May 2024, Vivienne was credited as 'Vivienne Jolie' in the Playbill for The Outsiders, the Broadway musical she helped produce alongside her mother.

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Jolie, 51, and Pitt, 62, have six children together. They are Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 18.

Maddox is the eldest, followed by Pax, Zahara and Shiloh. Vivienne and Knox, born in July 2008, are the youngest members of the family.

Four of the children have now legally removed their father's surname, although their decisions were made through separate court proceedings.

Shiloh was the first to secure a legal change. She filed a petition on her 18th birthday in May 2024, requesting that her name be changed from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. A judge approved the request that August.

Maddox followed on 14 September 2026. According to public court records reviewed by People, his name was officially changed from Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt to Maddox Chivan Jolie.

Two weeks later, on 28 September, Zahara's request was granted. Her legal name is now Zahara Marley Jolie, rather than Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.

Both Maddox and Zahara had published legal notices in the Los Angeles Daily Journal as part of California's name-change procedures.

Vivienne's approval on 2 November brought the number of siblings who have legally removed 'Pitt' to four. Equivalent legal changes have not been confirmed for Pax or Knox in the available reporting.

Vivienne Jolie Becomes Fourth Child to Legally Drop Pitt's Surname

Vivienne's name change follows years of public attention surrounding her parents' separation and their relationships with their children.

Jolie and Pitt married in 2014 after being together for several years. They separated in September 2016, and their divorce was finalised in December 2024 following prolonged legal proceedings.

Their separation followed a reported incident aboard a private aircraft in September 2016. Pitt subsequently faced allegations concerning his conduct towards family members.

According to People, the FBI investigation ended without criminal charges. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also closed its investigation without findings of abuse.

Questions about Pitt's relationship with his children have continued in the years since the separation.

In September 2026, an unnamed source told People that communication between Pitt and his children remained limited. However, that account does not establish the reasons behind the siblings' individual legal decisions.

Vivienne's petition cited personal reasons for removing 'Pitt', according to reporting on the court filing. No further explanation of her motivations was publicly established in the proceedings.

Her professional use of 'Vivienne Jolie' had already attracted attention when she worked with her mother on The Outsiders in 2024.

The Broadway production marked a public appearance of the shortened name more than two years before the court granted her application.

Vivienne's new legal name is now consistent with the one she used in the theatrical programme. Her decision makes her the fourth of Jolie and Pitt's six children to legally adopt the Jolie surname alone.