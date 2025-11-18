The road to Survivor Series has taken a shocking turn after a game changing episode of WWE RAW that featured the return of Brock Lesnar and, moments later, the comeback of Roman Reigns. With Survivor Series WarGames approaching fast, WWE has now laid the foundation for one of the most star studded intense WarGames matches in recent memory.

The company pulled the trigger on several huge developments on RAW, and the night ended with both major factions finally being completed. Lesnar's re-emergence, Roman's long-awaited return and the physical confrontations involving CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have created the perfect chaos heading into Survivor Series. But there is only one team that is predicted to win.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns Return on RAW

WWE RAW exploded in chaos when Brock Lesnar made his first appearance in months. Lesnar arrived unannounced, storming into the ring and unleashing a violent assault on CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The attack was brutal enough on its own, but the massive revelation that followed escalated the situation even further.

Lesnar is the newest member of The Vision, the heel faction backed by Paul Heyman, who is Lesnar's former manager. Moreover, his arrival gave the group the final piece they needed heading into WarGames and immediately shifted the balance of power. Furthermore, Lesnar standing with The Vision shows that WWE wants this faction to feel dangerous, unpredictable and capable of carrying the company's top storylines.

NOT SO FAST.



ROMAN REIGNS HAS ARRIVED!! pic.twitter.com/RzdmBsuUNU — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

However, just minutes after Lesnar's shocking return, the second half of the night's bombshell landed. Roman Reigns walked onto RAW for the first time in a long time and confronted Lesnar in the ring. Roman's return did more than send the crowd into a frenzy - It confirmed that he would align with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and The Usos for the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames match.

Now with Roman back in the mix, the babyface team finally had its figurehead and the match instantly felt bigger. The tension between Reigns and Lesnar was palpable with all their history, and WWE made sure viewers understood that this story is not simply about WarGames.

The presence of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes on Roman's side adds even more layers. Punk was already at the center of several conflicts even with Reigns, and the beating he took from Lesnar only fuels the fire.

Cody Rhodes, who has been a target for The Vision as well, now enters Survivor Series with a personal mission to get revenge but he also has a bad history with Reigns. WWE showed the full WarGames lineup by the end of RAW, and the match became one of the most anticipated events on the card.

Why Brock Lesnar's Team Should Be the Ones to Win

Even with the star studded babyface lineup featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and The Usos, the stronger booking choice at Survivor Series may actually be a victory for Brock Lesnar's team. The heel side consists of Lesnar alongside rising powerhouses Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and both the men stand to benefit far more from a major win than the established babyface stars.

Moreover, Breakker and Reed have the size, presence and in ring ability to become long term main event players, but they need defining moments on television. Even Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul are much more active current stars than the babyface team, all heels are in desperate need for big pushes and a WarGames win, especially with Lesnar leading the charge, could elevate them to that next level in a way nothing else can.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are already at the very top of WWE. A win does not add anything to their careers because fans already see them as dominant forces. Losses do not damage stars of their magnitude, especially in an environment like WarGames where the story often matters more than the outcome and their loss can be protected. WWE can easily protect them while still giving the heel faction a meaningful and much needed push.

There is also a big twisting storyline reason for the babyface team to fall short. Jey Uso has been walking a thin emotional line for months, and Survivor Series provides the perfect stage for a major character shift. A heel turn from Jey would not only shock the audience, it would create a believable explanation for the babyfaces losing.

Jey's betrayal would give his cousin Roman Reigns or his brother Jimmy Uso a new personal feud, and his turning on his friends would provide fresh direction for Cody Rhodes and CM Punk and also give The Vision and Brock Lesnar a believable win that fits the chaos of WarGames. Jey's history with Roman and his ongoing struggles with loyalty make this the perfect moment for such a gigantic twist.

A win for Brock Lesnar's team would also strengthen The Vision as a faction after Seth Rollins being out due to injury. With Paul Heyman orchestrating every move, the group could rise as WWE's top heel stable heading into the next season. Lesnar's dominance combined with Breakker and Reed's momentum would establish the faction as credible threats for months to come. Brock could even become a mentor.

In the end, Survivor Series WarGames is shaping up to be the biggest match of the season. WWE has brought out its megastars, rising talents and long running rivalries to create a story with high stakes and explosive potential. Brock Lesnar's team winning not only makes sense for the immediate storyline but also sets up WWE for fresh rivalries and long term growth heading into the new year.