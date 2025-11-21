Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 is building up to be one of the most explosive pay per views or PLEs on the WWE calendar and its the most star studded one yet. It goes down on 29 November when two massive teams collide inside the WarGames structure. Roman Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk are locked in against Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. With so many high stakes personalities involved, insiders are already suggesting jaw-dropping betrayals. One of the strongest theories centres on the babyface team where a certain top star might be turning heel against Reigns' side.

The Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2025

The men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025 promises to be historic. On one side, Team Roman features Roman Reigns, the reigning powerhouse, his cousins Jey and Jimmy Uso, who bring both bloodline loyalty to him plus his past rivals and now contentious allies Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. This team is not just a faction, it's a tightly wound group with personal stakes, history, and for now a shared goal to overcome Team Brock Lesnar.

Opposing them is a rival team built for chaos and destruction headed by Brock Lesnar, with Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. This is a heel war machine with Lesnar's raw power, McIntyre's intensity, Paul's unpredictability, and Breakker and Reed's brutish force. The mastermind of all this is Paul Heyman, long associated with Reigns, Lesnar, Punk, but now with The Vision, supporting this heel side. The match story is clearly not only about a physical confrontation but a much bigger power struggle.

Given these stakes, any betrayal could tilt the balance decisively, which brings us to Jey Uso. On paper, he's firmly on Reigns' side, but growing backstage whispers and fan theories suggest things may not be as solid as they appear.

Jey Uso Betraying Roman Reigns to Turn Heel

There are a lot of credible rumours within WWE insiders that Jey Uso could turn heel at Survivor Series, betraying Roman Reigns and his team during the WarGames match. There are many reasons to justify it.

Firstly, insiders have pointed to backstage rumblings that WWE officials are seriously considering a heel turn for Jey. Moreover, according to these reports, WWE might be grooming Jey as a foil for Cody Rhodes, especially since there is reportedly no other clear challenger for Cody heading into WrestleMania 42.Turning Jey would give Rhodes a big rival, while also deepening the Bloodline drama.

Second, there have been subtle character cues on RAW that show Jey is already 'teasing' a darker turn. Furthermore, his promos show a mounting desperation to reclaim his status especially after losing the World Heavyweight Title. That desperation could drive him to make a selfish, ruthless choice, even if it means betraying Reigns, his cousin and longtime mentor.

Third, the emotional history between Jey and Roman makes the betrayal storyline all the more compelling. During his earlier Bloodline years, Roman often belittled Jey, manipulating him and gaslighting him. With the recent main event run he has had, it seems that Jey never really wanted to be a subordinate. In the past he has expressed frustration and even hinted at resentment so much so that he even left the Bloodline once. Hence, a heel turn would allow Jey to re-emerge as a more aggressive, and hopefully more authentic version of himself, someone willing to put family second if it means seizing power.

The stakes are even higher considering who's on his WarGames team. Alongside Jey are Jimmy Uso, his brother who he has been teasing heat with but also Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, all of whom are close to him in various ways. So if he betrays this team, the betrayal is not just toward Roman, his cousin and Tribal Chief but toward his entire family and friends. This enhances the heat massively as Jey turning at Survivor Series would be devastating, not only for Reigns but for his own circle and fans.

Some recent behaviour backs this theory. Fans have observed that Jey's promos increasingly echo Roman's 'only trust blood' mentality as if Reigns' teachings are leading to a darker shift.There was also a moment on RAW where Jey speared LA Knight, showing aggression and a thirst for power over loyalty.That could be part of a longer build to a major turning point.

If Jey does betray Reigns in WarGames, the fallout could be massive. It could fracture the Bloodline permanently. It could set up a singles feud between Jey and Roman. It could drive a new chapter in Jey's career, one where he stops being just Reigns' right hand and starts being a player in his own right again after his initial main event run has faltered.