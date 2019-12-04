"The Voice" coach Blake Shelton has been warned to stay alert against food poisoning after he made a joke against Chrissy Teigen's cooking skills.

After Blake Shelton along with his partner, Gwen Stefani cracked a joke about Chrissy Teigen, the "Cravings" author and wife of his fellow coach on "The Voice" John Legend, the country crooner is afraid of the reaction he might receive from Teigen.

Shelton and Stefani celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with family at the former's home in Oklahoma. On Saturday, November 30, Shelton, Stefani and Stefani's brother Todd prepared a hearty meal of stew over an outdoor fire. The "Baby Don't Lie" singer shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she said, "this is our stew that we've been cooking all day."

In the video, the "God's country" singer lifted the lid off of the dish to reveal a thick brown broth chock full of chunks of meat, potatoes, carrots, corn, and other vegetables while his girlfriend says, "Tell Christie Teigen to take that!" mispronouncing Teigen's name on purpose. Shelton participates in the mocking and jokingly adds "Yeah! S*** that, Christie. S*** it!"

The friendly dig landed Shelton a dinner invitation at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's house, however, the invite came with a warning of food poisoning. On Monday night, Stefani took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes videos from the set of "The Voice," and one of them included a friendly banter between Shelton and Legend over the Thanksgiving video, reports Inquisitr.

In the video, Shelton asks Legend if he saw the Instagram video where he and Stefani shouted Teigen should "s*** it," to which the latter replies, "Yeah, yeah, yeah. That wasn't very nice."

The 43-year-old further asked Legend if his wife also saw the video, and he says he would make sure to show it to his wife later that night. "I just want to know if she's mad or not," Shelton said after which Legend tells him he would soon get the chance to ask her himself.

"We're going to have you guys over for dinner. You'll know if you survive dinner if she saw it or not," the 40-year-old jokingly warned Blake. "So if I get food poisoning, I'll know she saw it," Shelton quipped.

However, Teigen herself reacted to the entire fiasco and said she can never get mad at Blake. "I dunno what Blake did but I could never be mad at him!!" the 34-year-old tweeted.