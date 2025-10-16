Behind the stone walls of a Scottish castle, a game of deception is unfolding on the BBC's Celebrity Traitors. But beyond the cloaks and daggers, the show is prying open the real-life vulnerabilities of its famous contestants.

For stars like comedian Lucy Beaumont and singer Charlotte Church, the strategic backstabbing of the game seems to be prompting candid revelations about personal battles and past wounds, proving that sometimes the most compelling drama happens when the cameras stop rolling.

Lucy Beaumont's Hidden Struggle: A Deeper Game For The Celebrity Traitors Star

While she navigates the paranoia of the hit BBC show, Lucy Beaumont has also been navigating a personal journey after being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult. The comedian and TV star first shared her condition two years ago, calling it an 'interesting' experience to suddenly understand a core part of herself at 40, when she had previously just thought she was 'a little bit unhinged.'

Detailing how the condition impacts her daily life, Lucy explained how her brain resists simple organisation, turning routine tasks into a marathon. 'It means your brain doesn't want you to organise things,' she said. 'For some reason, it doesn't want to make life easy for you. I'll get from A to B but I'll exhaust myself doing it. The brain chatter of just going for a cup of tea with a friend.'

Despite the challenges, the star, who co-starred with her former husband Jon Richardson on Meet The Richardsons, recognises the creative advantages her neurodiverse perspective provides, especially in comedy. 'You can't get more neurodiverse than Basil Fawlty,' she quipped, adding, 'You're also in denial as well, and there's nothing funnier than being flawed.'

Her candour comes after she and Richardson announced their separation in April of last year after nine years of marriage. For now, Lucy is channelling her energy into the game, holed up in the castle alongside a star-studded cast including Alan Carr, Stephen Fry, and Kate Garraway.

Charlotte Church's Soundbath Saga: A Celebrity Traitors Contestant On Healing Old Wounds

Fellow contestant Charlotte Church has also been opening up about past hurts, specifically a viral moment on ITV's This Morning that she says 'p***ed her right off.' Last November, the singer appeared on the show to perform a live soundbath, only for host Alison Hammond to break into fits of laughter. While she appeared composed on air, Charlotte recently confessed the incident touched a 'deep wound'.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, she laid her feelings bare. 'I've met Alison Hammond a number of times and she's a wonderful woman', she clarified before explaining her frustration. 'I think that what annoyed me more than anything else was that then I'm given the opportunity to display and demonstrate and represent somewhat this amazing art of sound healing... and then it's made a figure of fun.'

Her raw honesty revealed the sting of being publicly ridiculed while sharing something deeply personal. 'That really did actually touch quite a deep wound for me. I was like, "Ugh I really like you, Alison, but f*ck you."'

The singer, who now runs a wellbeing centre in Wales called The Dreaming, also reflected on feeling 'exploited' by the music industry as a young star. 'I was not looked after. I was not nurtured. I was just totally exploited like I was a commodity', she stated. 'We got massively taken advantage of without a shadow of a doubt and I've made my peace with it now because I understand the wider context.'

As the strategic betrayals continue inside the castle walls, the most compelling stories from Celebrity Traitors are emerging from the real-life candour of its contestants. From Lucy Beaumont's brave discussion of her neurodiversity to Charlotte Church's confrontation of past industry wounds, the game of deception is ironically revealing profound personal truths.

What happens next in the competition remains to be seen, but the honesty of its stars has already made a lasting impact. Stay tuned to IBTimes UK for updates!