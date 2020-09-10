Fans of "The Walking Dead" will be disappointed to know that the long-running post-apocalyptic zombie show is coming to an end. However, it might just be the beginning, with the network also ordering a spinoff series featuring Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier.

According to Variety, "The Walking Dead" season 11 will be the last and the longest one. The finale season will be an expanded one that will air over the period of two years featuring 24 episodes. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer before the show goes on air due to a production shutdown as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the report, "TWD" season 11 will open in late 2021 along with six additional episodes that will be considered part of the season 10. The publication specifies that there are more then 30 episodes left in the series that will be aired through late 2022.

"The Walking Dead" season 10 came to an abrupt end in April. The season finale that was originally scheduled to air in April 2020 was delayed due to production shutdown. The episode titled "A Certain Doom" is now slated to release on Oct. 4.

Meanwhile, the network has plans for Daryl-Carol centric spinoff, the third in the franchise. Fan-favourite actors Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will reprise their role for their own adventure in "The Walking Dead" universe. While there is no news on the plot details, it is said that the show will see Angela Kang and Scott Gimple return to their creator roles.

"I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman's story to life for our fans over the next two years," said Kang. "'The Walking Dead' flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it's bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I'm thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together."

The unnamed series is said to go on air in the year 2023. Apart from this, there is also an anthology series in the works titled "Tales of Walking Dead." The show will feature a one-off episode about new and existing characters.