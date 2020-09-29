The much-awaited "The Walking Dead" season 10 finale is only a few days away. Fans will be finally able to watch "A Certain Doom," an episode that was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, showrunner Angela Kang promises fans that the wait "will be worth it."

As the title suggests, the next chapter of the long-running zombie apocalypse series will revolve around communities' final battle in the war with the Whisperers.

"A Certain Doom" that was originally planned to serve as the finale for "The Walking Dead" season 10 will now air as its sixteenth episode, the beginning of the remaining six episodes in the tenth season. While the remainder of the episodes will air early next year, this installment will go on air this Sunday.

Speaking to TV Line, Kang talked about the upcoming episode that will go on air on Sunday. She revealed that the forthcoming installment is "an epic clash" between the communities, Beta and the Whisperers.

"Over the course of the season, these groups have been engaged in kind of a cold war, and now it's exploded into this full-on fight to possibly mutual destruction," Kang said. The show boss promised the next chapter to be "big and fun." "There's lots of scope to it. Lots of story threads going on with our various heroes," she added.

She goes on to explain that this will be a war like none other. The Alexandrians and their allies have never faced a horde so big. "This is a horde bigger than they've ever encountered, and this is after Carol was able to take out some of it at the caves and some of it was taken out during the battle at Hilltop. So it really is this David-and-Goliath battle," Kang explained.

However, things are expected to fall in place for the group when Lauren Cohan's Maggie returns. After six years, the character will return and play "an important role." As soon she finds out about her friends being in trouble, Maggie is expected to get into action. As for her own story, the showrunner promises that it will be "explored later on down the line."

'The Walking Dead' season 10 episode 16 "A Certain Doom" airs Oct. 4 at 9:00 pm ET on AMC.