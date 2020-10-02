"The Walking Dead" Season 10 is yet to address the mystery of Connie's fate. Fans have not seen Lauren Ridloff's character since she was last seen trapped in the cave with Magna. While fans await a certain answer, showrunner Angela Kang assures that for Daryl Dixon, his friend is not dead yet.

"A part of him just has a hard time giving up on anybody," the EP tells TVLine. "You know, like with Rick. Daryl saw a bridge blow up and catch fire, and he was like, 'No, that guy's not dead' and searched the river for him for years."

"The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 9 "Squeeze" featured Connie's last appearance so far. She and Magna were trapped inside the cave full of walkers after the exit collapsed from the explosion. Later, however, it was revealed Magna managed to escape the cave but Connie's fate remains unknown.

As for Norman Reedus' character, he has not yet given up the hope to find Connie.

"I don't think he gave up on wanting to find Beth when she was gone, either. In that same way, I don't think he's given up hope of finding Connie," she added.

She goes on to explain the problem that is keeping him from going all out in search of Connie. Kang says that the problem is that Daryl is "distracted" with the Whisperers and their community's plan to attack their friends' hideout that is happening in the Sunday's upcoming episode.

He is currently "trying to cope the best he can."

"He's got Judith, who is basically like a goddaughter to him. She's got no parents left, and they're in the middle of this crisis, so he's having to focus very much on what's right in front of them," she added.

As per Kang, Daryl believes Connie is still alive and somewhere out there.

That said, there is no information on Lauren Ridloff's character. Nevertheless, more is expected to unfold when "The Walking Dead" Season 10 returns this Sunday for the highly-anticipated episode "A Certain Doom."

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 episode 16 airs Sunday at 10:00 pm ET on AMC.