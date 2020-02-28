"The Walking Dead" season 10 is back from hiatus and things are looking tense for the Alexandrians. As we move towards the series finale, fans are assured the momentum will not dull down. So, want to know what's coming next in "The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 11? Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming segment of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "TWD" season 10 episode 11. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

With Daryl, Carol and the rest of the band out of the cave, defeating Alpha's gory plan, the Alexandrians are definitely planning their revenge. Meanwhile, The Whisperers continue to progress in their plan against Alexandrians.

According to the official synopsis for "TWD" season 10 episode 11 as on Spoiler TV, the upcoming segment is titled "Morning Star" there is a conflict of sorts between the communities. Clearly, everyone is intimidated by the horrifying ways of Alpha and her Whisperers. At some point in this episode, people will consider fleeing than fighting back.

The official description reveals that The Whisperers arrive from the Hilltop. Meanwhile, the communities come together and argue over what's best for them after Lydia and Daryl come face to face with Alpha. While some want to retaliate, others are planning to run for their life.

Elsewhere, Eugene has his own problem to deal with. He is struggling to connect with Stephanie.

Fans are informed that the promo for the episode 10X11 is yet to be unveiled. This post is published ahead of the broadcast of episode 10 titled "Stalker." Therefore, information is scarce. Stay tuned for updates. As for the promo for episode 11, it is expected to be revealed after the broadcast of Sunday's episode.

Meanwhile, Magna and Connie's fate remain unclear. In the last week's episode, Daryl's band managed to escape the cave. However, the cave exit collapsed before the duo could make it to the other side. Even though they were not shown dead, it is certainly not safe inside the cave with a horde of walkers.

"TWD" season 10 episode 11 airs on Sunday, March 8 on AMC.