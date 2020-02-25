"The Walking Dead" season 10b premiere got fans worried about the fate of their favourite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Aaron (Ross Marquand), who were all left trapped in a cave full of walkers in the midseason finale. Even though most of the characters managed to escape the cave, the fate of two still remains unclear. Connie and Magna are still on the other side after the cave exit collapsed following the dynamite explosion.

So, are Connie and Magna dead in "The Walking Dead" season 10? Are their stories finished just yet? While their fates are not sealed, they are certainly not safe in the cave. Following the explosion, they are expected to suffer a few injuries. Even if they manage to escape the explosion, they are in a cave full of a zombie horde.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Angela Kang addressed the Magna and Connie cliffhanger. As per Kang, viewers will not find a resolution immediately. The story arc gets explored as the season goes along.

"That's part of the story going forward," Kang said. "There's a contingent that strongly believes they are alive and there are some who may lose hope along the way, but you will find the answers to that as the season goes along," she added.

While their fates remain unclear, it is expected to bring about a lot of drama and emotions. If Magna and Connie are gone, many people will be affected including Yumiko and Daryl, who may have lost their apparent love interests.

"We want you left with the sense that vengeance quests come with a certain amount of darkness and consequences, that revenge always comes with a price," Kang explains. "That's the emotional place you're left in, and it's going to lead to a lot of stories for our characters going forward. In the midst of this episode where we wanted to do something that was a fun horror adventure, there's also a lot of deep and dark emotional underpinnings to it all. There's a lot of danger to come for our heroes," she adds.

Meanwhile, the drama will certainly trigger the momentum of the episodes and the storyline. Kang assures: "It's going to keep ramping up all the way to the end."

"The Walking Dead" season 10 returns with episode 10 on Sunday, March 1. The upcoming segment is titled "Stalker" and it sees the group come together to defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force.