After Michonne's send-off episode, "The Walking Dead" season 10 is set to air episode 14. In the next chapter of the series, fans will be introduced to the post-Michonnne era as Alexandrians try move forward with their plans to take down the villains. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming segment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 14. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The recently aired episode 13 was "TWD's" original cast member Danai Gurira's final episode that focused on her character Michonne's closing storyline. It was revealed that Virgil was not who claimed to be. His story about his family and his promise of access to the powerful weapons to fight The Whisperer was nothing but a trap.

Her send-off featured several old scenes from Michonne's perspective after she was served a hallucinogenic tea by Virgil. In one of the biggest scenes of the week, she discovers that Rick Grime is alive and after Virgil's other captives, she embarks on a journey to find Rick.

Moving on to "TWD" season 10 episode 14, it carries the title "Look at the Flowers" and it will focus on the aftermath of the Hilltop fire. The Alexandrians and The Whisperers will be dealing with the aftermath as the Hilltop burns to the ground.

Elsewhere, the show will also shed light on Eugene's plan to meet Stephanie, a member of the other civilization he believes could help them in their war against The Whisperers.

"Heroes and villains reckon with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene takes a group on a journey to meet Stephanie, with the hopes of befriending another civilization," reads the synopsis for "TWD" season 10 episode 14 as on TV Guide.

Meanwhile, the promo shows that Beta is up for revenge and Alexandrians must watch out for him. In the next episode, we see some emotional moments between Ezekial and Jerry as the "King" reveals he is ailing and bids goodbye to his advisor.

"TWD" season 10 episode 14 airs Sunday, March 29 on AMC at 10:00 pm.