"The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 15 will now be the season finale. Amid coronavirus outbreak, the show has decided to end the current season with the next-airing episode. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming episode.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 15. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

This post was published before the broadcast of episode 14 "Look at the Flowers" which is why the spoilers remain scarce. Nevertheless, fans are assured a lot is happening in "The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 15 which will now serve as the season 10 finale.

The fifteenth episode of the tenth season of "The Walking Dead" carries the title "The Tower" and it will see the introduction of a new comic book character Juanita Sanchez or more commonly known as Princess or Princess of Pittsburg. The arrival of the new characters comes along with the introduction of a group of communities The Commonwealth.

The official synopsis for "TWD" season 10 episode 15 suggests that an important event is about to take place. During this episode, various communities get ready to participate in the Whisperer War's final battle. At this time, Eugene meets Princess and introduces her to his cause.

"The communities prepare to participate in the Whisperer War's last battle; Eugene's group comes face-to-face with Princess," reads the official description for episode 15 on Spoiler TV.

In the meantime, due to the coronavirus pandemic, AMC is forced to push the post-production of the actual "TWD" season 10 finale, episode 16 "A Certain Doom." Therefore, episode 15 will now serve as the finale and episode 16 will air later this year as a special episode.

(1/2) Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year. pic.twitter.com/TqeSHgRdKR — AMC Networks (@AMC_TV) March 24, 2020

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5," the network said in a statement on its official Twitter account.

"TWD" season 10 episode 15 airs Sunday, April 5 on AMC.