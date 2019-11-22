"The Walking Dead" season 10 is one of the highest-rated seasons of the series so far and its fall finale is already here. Episode 8 titled "The World Before" shows tension in Oceanside. More details are pouring in thanks to the promos and other sources.

[Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 8.]

In the last-aired episode, it was revealed that Alexandrians have a mole within their community. Dante was revealed to be an intruder, a Whisperer. He ends up killing Siddiq in order to avoid the risk of revealing his identity.

Moving forward into the fall finale, "TWD" season 10 will see Alexandrians take on a challenging mission that will put everything at stake. The trailer reveals that Dante's plan won't last for long. Daryl takes him and beats him up. He is then put in a jail where he is visited by Father Gabriel, who is raging over Siddiq's murder.

At the Oceanside, it is still unclear what is happening. The trailer sees Judith in action, beating down a man. Here, Judith and Michonne meet a mystery character Virgil, who is predicted to play an important part in the remaining season, a fellow survivor of the outbreak and in search of his family. He is expected to join Daryl, Carol and Michonne in their mission. In addition, Whisperer Gamma approaches Aaron with important information to share.

"TWD" season 10 episode 8 will be packed with intense moments and some shockers, too. According to TV Line's Ausiello, apart from Virgil's introduction, the fall finale also features what is described as "tender moments between Carol and both Daryl and Ezekiel, sets in motion the Whisperers War in earnest, and includes the kind of killer twist that is part and parcel of a midseason finale."

Meanwhile, fans are wondering when will the show return with the remaining season 10 episodes. Fans will have to wait a lot longer than New Year. Looking at the timeline of previous seasons, the second half of "TWD" season 10 will not be airing before February.

It is worth noting that this is just a speculation. The network is yet to reveal the official midseason premiere date for "TWD" season 10.

Recently, "TWD" star Norman Reedus made the big announcement that he finished filming for season 10 on his official Instagram account. So, fans can find comfort in the part that the production for the remaining season is underway and there will hopefully be no delays.

"TWD" season 10 episode 8 airs Sunday, November 24 on AMC.